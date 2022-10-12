Hampstead mum's probiotic cookies scoop innovation award

Fermenti dairy and gluten free 'cultured cookies' were dreamed up in Marie-Laure Prevost's Hampstead kitchen and contain live cultures from freeze-dried fermented fruit - Credit: Emel Ernalbant

A Hampstead dietician has invented a tasty way to encourage people to eat probiotics.

Fermenti were first cooked up in Marie-Laure Prevost's kitchen and have just won Golds at the Nourish Food Awards for gut and child friendly snacks.

The gluten and dairy-free treats, made with freeze-dried fermented fruit, also scooped the Food Innovation Award for their unique combination of lacto-fermentation, technology and patisserie.

Belgian-born Marie-Laure, who moved to Hampstead five years ago, experienced the wonders of lacto-fermentation after suffering problems in her 20s.

"I had health issues after catching Typhus in Mexico and discovered the whole world of dietetics, I studied nutrition and became very passionate," she said.

But she realised not everyone - including her husband - was a fan of the likes of kefir, kombucha and sauerkraut, which contain 'good bacteria' known to boost gut health. So two years ago she started experimenting with fruit fermentation, filling her kitchen with colorful jars of bubbling live cultures.

Marie-Laure Prevost, CEO & Founder of Fermenti - Credit: Courtesy of Fermenti

"I started experiments with different fruits in my kitchen then I rented a kitchen because it became too noisy and smelly!" she said.

"As a dietician I love healthy food and helping people with their gut health with lots of fermented veg. I was feeding the whole family with it, my daughter she was eating it all, but my husband was a bit more difficult. He is Italian and wasn't raised on fermented foods. He said: 'why not try making something more tasty with a better texture instead of grey sauerkraut."

While fruits seemed "more palatable" than cabbage, Marie-Laure also wanted to make them "more portable and convenient than sitting in a pot."

"I thought about drying so you could put them in a bag, but it was a challenge to keep the live cultures alive - they don't like heat - so we talked to a microbiologist who uses a freeze drying machine for probiotic supplements. I rented a machine and started playing around, but it's not something that you find in recipe books."

Argentinian pastry chef Melina Moggia stepped in to develop the flavour of Fermenti's raspberry and blueberry cookies.

"We got the innovation prize because we managed to make something completely new and combine things you wouldn't usually see in a kitchen. They make healthy snacks for kids because they taste good and it's not always easy to get them to eat fermented food or take probiotics."

Marie-Laure explains why fermented foods are good for gut health.

"Micro organisms in the gut create an ecosystem but they easily get out of whack because of how we live; taking medications, stress in our lives, or eating lots of processed food. Fermented foods help cultivate your whole ecosystem, which scientists are discovering helps to give the right signals to the immune system and protect the gut wall against pathogens."

Fellow Hampstead mum Laura Sanchez came on board to help with the business, which launched online two weeks ago after early tests at festivals and markets. Marie-Laure's six year old daughter and Laura's seven-year-old twins were also enthusiastic tasters for the cookies, which contain live culture strains plus prebiotics and Vitamin C.

Marie-Laure Prevost with one of her Nourish Awards - Credit: Courtesy of Fermenti

The raspberry ones are made with fermented coconut and fruit with cashew and cacao butter filling, and maple syrup.

"They are tangy and zingy but nicely balanced with the coconut and very low sugar content." said Marie-Laure "While the blueberries are sweeter and less acidic."

With a kitchen based in Chalk Farm, they now hope to get the cookies into department stores and local delis.

"At the moment it's an artisan premium product but we need to find a way to upscale and mass produce. There's still a long road and hard work to sell it in shops and start to break even, but these awards confirm we are going in the right direction and that people appreciate the taste and innovation."

https://www.fermenti.co.uk/



