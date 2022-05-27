Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Revealed: Your favourite fish and chip shop in north London

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:20 PM May 27, 2022
North London favourite fish and chip shop

The winner has been revealed in our quest to find the most popular fish and chip shop in north London - Credit: Matthew Usher

To celebrate National Fish and Chip Day we asked our readers to nominate and vote for their favourite place to get the traditional British dish. 

The results are in, and readers have made their feelings known.

Mr Fish in Queen's Park topped the poll with a resounding 31.7pc of the votes, while Oli's Fish & Chips on Caledonian Road came in second with 17.4pc of the share.

Rounding off the top three is Toff's in Muswell Hill, which secured 16.5pc of the votes.

Mr Fish in Queen's Park was the north London winner

London Live News
Food and Drink
North London News

