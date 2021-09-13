Fat Duck Chef Oli wins through to Roux finals
Maida Vale chef Oli Williamson is down to the final six for the prestigious Roux Scholarship.
The Fat Duck chef served up a winning combination of hake, clams and leeks at the regional semis last week for judges Alain Roux, Michel Roux Jnr, and Angela Hartnett - among others.
Now on October 25 he will bid to win the scholarship, which includes £6,000 and an all expenses paid placement in a three Michelin star restaurant anywhere in the world.
"I'm ecstatic to get through, it's pretty incredible," said Oli. "It was a tough day, my first time doing any kind of competition and I was totally out of my comfort zone. The judges gave some helpful tips on what went well and what didn't which I will take to the final."
A panel of judges led by Björn Frantzén, from three-star Michelin Restaurant Frantzén in Stockholm will set a blind challenge to cook a classic dish at Westminster Kingsway College.
"You are going in blind, it's a curve ball," adds Oli. "Usually a classic dish of the type that I don't cook at The Fat Duck. You have to rely on your training so I will be going into work on my days off practicing and doing research."
https://www.rouxscholarship.co.uk/
