Fat Duck Chef Oli wins through to Roux finals

Bridget Galton

Published: 12:21 PM September 13, 2021   
Maida Vale chef Oli Williamson has got through to the semi-finals of the prestigious Roux Scholarship

Maida Vale chef Oli Williamson has got through to the semi-finals of the prestigious Roux Scholarship - Credit: Supplied

Maida Vale chef Oli Williamson is down to the final six for the prestigious Roux Scholarship.

The Fat Duck chef served up a winning combination of hake, clams and leeks at the regional semis last week for judges Alain Roux, Michel Roux Jnr, and Angela Hartnett - among others.

Now on October 25 he will bid to win the scholarship, which includes £6,000 and an all expenses paid placement in a three Michelin star restaurant anywhere in the world. 

"I'm ecstatic to get through, it's pretty incredible," said Oli. "It was a tough day, my first time doing any kind of competition and I was totally out of my comfort zone. The judges gave some helpful tips on what went well and what didn't which I will take to the final."

A panel of judges led by Björn Frantzén, from three-star Michelin Restaurant Frantzén in Stockholm will set a blind challenge to cook a classic dish at Westminster Kingsway College.

"You are going in blind, it's a curve ball," adds Oli. "Usually a classic dish of the type that I don't cook at The Fat Duck. You have to rely on your training so I will be going into work on my days off practicing and doing research."

 https://www.rouxscholarship.co.uk/

Food and Drink
Maida Vale News

