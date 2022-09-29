'Green' Aussie cafe brings brunches and grills to St John's Wood

Prue Freeman and Tom Onions founded their first Australian cafe, Daisy Green, in Marylebone in 2012. A decade later, they open their 13th, Johnny Green, in St John's Wood. Venues are individually designed and include floating cafes in Richmond and Paddington Basin, and restaurants in Soho and Little Venice, serving signature brunches, grills and desserts. We asked Prue some questions.

Q: How did you get started?

A: Our first restaurant was in Portman Village a road away from where we lived. We fell in love with the quaint corner location and the village feel. The Grade II listed building, a former estate agent with underground vaults, was ripe for renovation and we relished the challenge to create our little piece of Australia in West London. It was a big gamble and life changing when I look back. I had moved to London and was working in the City but my heart had always been in food from cooking for sheep shearers on our farm in Australia.

We had our big break when Ellie Goulding ‘grammed us in the early days. Today, Daisy provides real heart to the area, and represents how we feel about Johnny Green. We also fell in love with the light and airy corner site. Greenery and art photography will be a huge feature alongside natural wines and cocktails. We love being part of a community where people get to know their barista by name. Johnny Green is named after my father and is already very special to us. It's going to be different to many of our places. That Aussie feel of space, light and sun with a real focus on food. Somewhere my father would feel at home.

Daisy Green cafes offer an all day concept from coffee and signature brunches to evening cocktails, grilled meat and riffs on Aussie dishes such as Peach Melba and Lamingtons - Credit: Daisy Green Collection

Q: Why the "green" theme?

A: Green represents our focus on health, well-being and sustainability. We have always focused on being “green” throughout the business.

Q: How do you sum up "Australian food"?

A: Daisy Green Collection has been quite a journey. We started off doing great coffee, then became known as a brunch place (Trip Advisor’s World Number 1 Brunch Spot for Scarlett Green) and have won numerous awards from Great Taste (for our banana bread) to being shortlisted by Hardens (Timmy Green) to an award winning bar (Bondi Green).

Award winning banana bread sandwich - Credit: The Daisy Green Collection

Our menus reflect the “no rules” Australian approach - quality ingredients, scratch cooking with big flavours, lots of texture, layers and freshness. Australia has the largest Greek population outside Greece (inspiring our halloumi fries with pomegranate and mint yogurt) a strong Italian presence (think truffle and chestnut mushroom homemade gnocchi and Tiramisu Lamington) and mix of Asian cultures which elevates our food with big pops of flavour. Our menus reflect this melting pot of cultures.

My home and childhood are a big inspiration too, growing up on a farm taught me the importance of ethical sourcing. Our iconic Mars Bar cheesecake is a throwback to a childhood favourite. Similarly, coffee, breakfast and brunch is important. We enjoy uplifting people’s days and are always open early. You could say our concept is bringing a little bit of home to London.

Cocktails, natural and biodynamic wines feature on the drinks list - Credit: The Daisy Green Collection

Q: It's been a busy 10 years and you are still expanding...

A: We have fought hard to be an independent business – it allows us to do things others can’t. We are proud of our charity work – from Radio Lamington and our ongoing support of the NHS to raising over £50,000 this year for UNICEF. Typically, we open one site a year and are very selective on where we open. Every location has its own personality; something that feels unique to the specific neighbourhood. Whether it be our Sir Peter Blake boats near Little Venice or Scarlett Green in Soho, art is a huge part of what we think about. The feeling of the location and its locals is important.. We plan to deliver some amazing food to St John’s Wood. We are busy perfecting our home cooked salt beef – a classic Aussie dish and one I loved at Harry Morgan’s.

Peach Melba on coconut French toast - Credit: The Daisy Green Collection

Q: What else can St John's Wood customers expect?

A huge Aussie welcome and some proper flat whites! Plus the signature brunch; classics such as Sweetcorn Fritters, Blueberry Pancakes and Banana Bread Sandwich alongside new dishes created specially. We are focused on providing strong vegetarian and vegan dishes and have found some interesting biodynamic wines (including some great Kosher ones). St John’s Wood will become the test kitchen for the Daisy Green Collection and where our Development Chef will be located. So people will be able to test and feedback on new dishes.

Breakfast, coffee and brunches are a prominent feature of the independent cafes - Credit: The Daisy Green Collection

Q: Why do you think it's caught on with Londoners?

A: Great food quality has been our primary focus with everything made in house, from cold fermented jalapeno hot sauce to our Lamingtons. We spend more to use the best ingredients – this translates through to flavour and making our food nutritious. Our relaxed, friendly Aussie approach to service is typically well received. Many of our team have been with us for a very long time which brings consistency and pride in what we do. In many ways we are our London family for each other. We do what we do because we love it.

Q: Where do you like to eat out?

A: Hard one! We love Ester in Stoke Newington for a fantastic brunch, we are huge fans of Scully in Mayfair for fermentation, KOL in Marylebone for big flavours, Ginger and White in England's Lane Hampstead for coffee and cake, and of course Panzer’s in St John's Wood for their smoked salmon.

Prue Freeman - Credit: Courtesy of Daisy Green Collection

Johnny Green opens at 87 Allitsen Road, NW8 on October 11. Visit www.daisygreenfood.com