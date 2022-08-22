Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Crouch End gin festival raises funds for foodbanks

Bridget Galton

Published: 5:59 PM August 22, 2022
Sacred Gin Highgate High Street

Highgate's Sacred Gin is among the distilleries taking part in the Crouch End Gin Festival - Credit: Polly Hancock

Gin lovers can enjoy their favourite tipple while raising funds for local food banks.

Highgate's Sacred Gin, Hackney's 58&Co, Camden's Half Hitch, and Islington's Hanbury Gin are among the distilleries taking part in the Crouch End Gin Festival on September 3.

Run by Hornsey Round Table - a volunteer group of young men aiming to help their local community - it takes place on Channing School playing fields in Stanhope Road, with tickets available for an afternoon session from 12-4pm or an evening session from 5-9.30pm.

58 Gin is based in a refurbished railway arch at Acton Mews, Haggerston

58 Gin is based in a refurbished railway arch at Acton Mews, Haggerston - Credit: 58 Gin

The £10 entry includes live music and one drink, mixed with The Artisan Drinks Co's tonics, with profits going to local food banks and the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

Mark Holdsworth launches his Half Hitch gin in a bid to bring gin-making back to Camden. Picture: Po

Half Hitch Gin was founded by Mark Holdsworth in Camden Town - Credit: Archant

Wayne Morley, Hornsey Round Table's community officer, said: "Following the Covid pandemic and now the cost of living crisis we're keen to raise funds to help people in our community that need support right now.

"It's clear that food bank use is on the increase within our community and that many people are also experiencing anxiety and stress due to the current economic climate so we couldn't think of two more worthy causes."

The Crouch End Gin Festival is on September 3. For information and tickets go to www.crouchendginfestival.com/


