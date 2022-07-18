Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Food & Drink

Café opens in Highgate telephone box

Logo Icon

Melissa Fishman

Published: 4:20 PM July 18, 2022
Mehtab Ahmad poses with his cafe, Coffee and Bean.

Mehtab Ahmad poses with his cafe, Coffee and Bean. - Credit: Melissa Fishman

Coffee lovers can now find their next fix in a retired phonebox on Highgate High Street.

Mehtab Ahmad, 30, is the proud owner and sole barista of Coffee and Bean, which is in a telephone box near Waterlow Park.

Raised in Italy, Mehtab found a passion for coffee during his teenage years while working in several cafés in Rome.

However, the pandemic would later inspire him to quit his office job and pursue a full-time career in coffee.

Mehtab takes pride in chatting with his patrons and imports his coffee from southern Italy to ensure it is "authentic" and without a bitter aftertaste. 

“I love coffee,” said Mehtab. “This is what I like to do; being out there connecting to people.

"It really did motivate me to start something unique.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman arrested after Belsize Park stabbing
  2. 2 'I pity them': Mother slams 'baby boy's' killers as they are jailed for life
  3. 3 Woman injured after Camden Council failed to quickly repair Chalcots leak
  1. 4 Swain's Lane UK's most popular cycling hill climb – 'but be respectful'
  2. 5 Highgate restaurant hosts event for Bangladesh charity
  3. 6 'The legacy of disgraced prime minister Boris Johnson'
  4. 7 'Possible case for corporate manslaughter charges' over infected blood scandal
  5. 8 Lou Reed and Iggy Pop's London weekend that made rock history 50 years ago
  6. 9 Alcohol duty: How much wine do you get for your money?
  7. 10 Jailed: Predator kidnapped and sexually assaulted injured woman

Coffee and Bean is open 8am to 5pm, Sunday to Monday.

Highgate News

Don't Miss

Officers were called to Lordship Lane Recreation Ground off Higham Road on May 18 following reports of an assault

London Live News

Witness appeal after woman 'slashed in her neck' in Haringey

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Peter Ward outside The Flask pub in Highgate

Pubs

Highgate pub's 'only table service' policy - no longer a traditional pub?

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Duran Duran thrill their fans at BST Hyde Park

Music | Review

Review: Wild Boys Duran Duran are a treasure in Hyde Park

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Crowds at the main stage at Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on Sunday, July 10

Petition launched against large music events at Finsbury Park

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon