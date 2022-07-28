Award-winning Neapolitan pizzeria to open in Belsize Park

Dishes at Cinquecento include meatballs and aubergine parmigiana alongside pasta, salads and their signature pizzas - Credit: Courtesy of Cinquecento

An award-winning Neapolitan pizza restaurant opens this month on Haverstock Hill.

Cinquecento's Italian founders Emanuele and Melo started serving authentic dishes from their native city of Naples a decade ago. Featuring 48-hour fermented dough, based on nonna's secret recipe, the light and fluffy pizzas quickly became a favourite with Londoners and soon they were making upwards of 1,000 a day.

The first restaurant opened in Chelsea in 2019, followed by outlets in Portobello Road and Notting Hill Gate, and the mini chain scooped a London Lifestyle Award this year for casual dining experience.

Cinquecento restaurants are designed in homage to an authentic Italian town - Credit: Courtesy of Cinquecento

Now they have converted a former Persian restaurant into an homage to an Italian town.

The pizzas are made with 48 hour fermented dough made from nonna's secret recipe - Credit: Courtesy of Cinquecento

Owner and designer Jacqui Pittack said: "I am so happy to be launching our first North London restaurant in Haverstock Hill. Many people have said our Chelsea and Notting Hill venues are too far for them so we decided to bring our unique Pizzas to them.

"They also are available on Deliveroo so we can deliver all over London. We really look forward to welcoming some new and old faces to the new Cinquecento."

Cinquecento opens on Haverstock Hill on August 9 - Credit: Courtesy of Cinquecento

Cinquecento pizzeria opens at 73 Haverstock Hill on August 9. Visit https://cinquecentopizzeria.com