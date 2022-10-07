Chipotle West Hampstead opens with free guacamole

Diners buying a regular priced entree at West Hampstead Chipotle on opening day (October 11) will get free guac while stocks last - Credit: Courtesy of Chipotle

'Fast casual' Mexican grill Chipotle opens its newest restaurant in West Hampstead on Monday. (October 11)

To celebrate the opening in West End Lane, the American chain is giving a free topper or side of guacamole with any entree on opening day. Chipotle's guac is made fresh daily with just six ingredients: Hass avocados, citrus juice, coriander, red onion, jalapenos, and salt.

West Hampstead is the 12th UK restaurant in the rapidly expanding chain, which prides itself on responsibly sourced, classically cooked wholesome dishes such as burritos, bowls, tacos and salads made without artificial colours or preservatives.

Food is cooked fresh daily with no freezers or microwaves, and unusually for such a large international chain, all 3,000 restaurants are owned and operated in house.

“We are thrilled to bring our food to the West Hampstead community and continue driving access and convenience to real, fresh food throughout London,” said Jacob Sumner, Director of European Operations.

Chipotle is at 208 West End Lane, NW6. https://www.chipotle.co.uk/