£300k revamp for Newington Green pub

André Langlois

Published: 8:40 AM October 10, 2022
Updated: 8:45 AM October 10, 2022
A Newington Green pub has reopened after a £296,000 investment refurbishment. 

The interior and seating have been refurbished at The Cellar Taps, in Newington Green Road, which is distinctive for its large windows onto the street and its curved bar. 

General manager Jose Sanz Noguera said: “This is such an iconic and historic pub here in the heart of Newington Green. It has served its community for hundreds of years and will continue to do so thanks to these latest works. It is a really special pub with a significant presence.

"We look forward to its next chapter with premier TV sport, beers, food and top-quality service all on offer. We love it! Come in and see for yourself. This is the perfect pub all day, every day, whatever the occasion – for celebrations or a relaxing drink or meal with friends, family, neighbours, sports fans and colleagues.”

Records show the site has been listed as a London public house since 1868, with names including The Cellars and Edinburgh Cellars.

