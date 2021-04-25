Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Camden Town Brewery's 'Bavarian-style beer hall' for Kentish Town bar

Sam Volpe

Published: 8:46 AM April 25, 2021   
What the inside of Camden Town Brewery's new Camden Beer Hall will look like

What the inside of Camden Town Brewery's new Camden Beer Hall will look like - Credit: Camden Town Brewery

Camden Town Brewery has revamped its brewery bar in Kentish Town - and from June it'll be opening as the Camden Beer Hall. 

The team at the brewery have expanded the bar - inside and outside - in the style of a Bavarian beer hall. 

Next door to the Wilkins Street Mews site, where the firm first started brewing its beers and lagers, the revamped venue will have a new menu designed by Chalk Farm TV chef Theo Randall. 

Camden Town Brewery's new Beer Hall will be bigger inside and out

Camden Town Brewery's new Beer Hall will be bigger inside and out - Credit: Camden Town Brewery

Camden Town Brewery founder Jasper Cuppaidge said: “We’ve been making beer under the arches in Camden for 11 years now, and serving beer onsite has always been an important part of what we do, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome our regulars, beer fans and local community back in to see what we’ve done with the place.

“Our house will be open again and it will be super exciting to be serving fresh, never pasteurised beer in our home, just like we always have – but now in a space that’s three times bigger and finally does justice to our vision."

Camden Town Brewery has totally revamped its Kentish Town brewery bar

Camden Town Brewery has totally revamped its Kentish Town brewery bar in a Bavarian beer hall style - Credit: Camden Town Brewery

Brewery tours and a new shop will also be on offer in NW5. 

