Camden Town Brewery creates beer in honour of England star

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 7:31 AM August 3, 2022
Camden Town Brewery have created a beer in honour of Beth Mead

Camden Town Brewery has created a beer in honour of England and Arsenal footballer Beth Mead – Goalden Mead Honey Wheat Ale.

Created in honour of the nation’s Golden Boot winner, 1,000 cans of beer will be available online with 100% sales going to a charity of Beth’s choosing, Cancer UK.

 Goalden Mead Honey Wheat Ale created in honour of Beth Mead

The company said in a statement: "We’re a nation of footie lovers and the Camden team have always been passionate about the women’s game, from working with the Camden Town FC squad in 2019 to creating an all-female football table in 2020.  

"So, our full squad, along with the rest of the country, have been avidly watching the Lionesses as they’ve bossed their way through the summer and we couldn’t be prouder of them.

England's Beth Mead celebrates victory over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley S

"As the official beer partner for Arsenal FC, we’ve been keeping a close eye on our very-own golden girl, Beth Mead, and couldn’t help but do what we do best (brew beer, obvs) when England made it into the finals."

To buy four cans for £14 visit camdentownbrewery.com/collections/specials

Food and Drink
Women's Football
Camden News
Islington News
North London News

