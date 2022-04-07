New cafe opens in former Crouch End railway station

From train tracks to flapjacks, a new cafe will takeover Crouch End's old railway station. - Credit: Semsettin Akyuz

A new coffee, juice and sandwich shop is coming to Crouch End next week.

Semsettin Akyuz, 36, will be opening Merro next door to his other business, Jamie supermarket, at 85 Crouch End Hill, the former railway station.

The station opened in 1867 and closed in 1954. Semsettin is excited by the building's history and intends to paint a mural on the cafe's exterior wall for the community, having asked for opinions on Facebook.

A picture of the old Crouch End railway station in front of MERRO. - Credit: Semsettin Akyuz

"I'm very excited because I'm not just opening a coffee shop, I'm opening one in an old building. I love history and vintage things," he said.

Merro will be replacing Crescent Cafe, which formerly occupied the old train station site.

Semsettin intends to open it on April 11. He will be selling cold-pressed juice, speciality coffee, salad, sandwiches and more.