Hampstead, Highgate and Primrose Hill beer gardens reopening on April 12

Published: 3:15 PM April 8, 2021

The Duke of Hamilton's Hampstead beer garden. Where will you be sitting? - Credit: Piotrowski Photo / Duke of Hamilton

From Monday (April 12) pubs, cafes and restaurants can finally begin serving customers outdoors again.

In the unlikely event Ham&High readers have forgotten which of our pubs have top class beer gardens or terraces, here is a quick run-down of just some of the great premises ready for our custom.

We'll see you outside the pub - probably next to the outdoor heaters!

The Duke of Hamilton, Hampstead

The folks at the Duke are dead keen to welcome back punters - Credit: Archant

First up is the Duke. An old Hampstead favourite, this pub is one of the oldest in London and has a gastropub-style menu offering homemade burgers and fresh fish. Hampstead Jazz Club can be found in the basement but, first, outdoor dining begins from April 12.

King William IV, Hampstead

The King William IV is usually at the heart of village life - and it's got space for about 50 in its beer garden.

Though we can't sit inside just yet, use a trip to the toilet to check out the walls - still dedicated to the people of Hampstead with more than 100 portraits. Perfect for Sunday lunch or even a drink after work.

The Wells Tavern, Hampstead

Not much beats being sat outside of the Wells Tavern in Well Walk - Credit: The Wells Tavern

This pub in Hampstead's Well Walk (no surprise there) has a wide range of beers available. Tables are only available to book for dining, but the landlords have a new menu launching on May 17 - just in time for indoor seating.

The Flask, Highgate

The beer garden at the Flask is always a summer staple, and thankfully with lockdown easing this year should be no different. The usual dazzling array of beers, cask ales and spirits are on offer as soon as Boris Johnson fires the starter's gun on April 12.

The Garden Gate, Hampstead Heath

Conveniently on the very edge of the Heath and already set with some cosy wooden outdoor booths, the Garden Gate is likely to be packed very quickly indeed.

Sunday roasts (on, erm, Sunday), family dinners and lazy brunches all available.

The Stag, Belsize

This high-ceilinged gastropub on Fleet Road is excited to re-open its extensive garden, which features private cabanas where you can feast on Lucky’s Pizza. Not bad.

The Red Lion and Sun, Highgate

This gastropub has front and back gardens and is taking table bookings for dining from April 12. They will also be resuming their takeaway food and drinks service. On the menu is an extensive selection of wines, draft lager, cask ale and their infamous frozen margaritas.

The Woodman, Highgate

The Woodman is often a prime celeb-spotting location - Credit: Archant

This pub has a 160-seater covered outdoor area. They will run their Surf & Turf barbecue outside, cooked at their garden Seafood Shack Thursday till Saturday. Dishes include steak, oysters, lobster and barbecue fish. The rumour is that Taylor Swift likes this one - a good bet for celeb-spotting.

The Spaniards Inn, Hampstead

Another old landmark boozer, The Spaniards Inn has a large garden for outdoor pints and comfort food. Settle in for an afternoon session or a weekend well spent in their buzzing beer garden.

The Freemasons Arms, Hampstead

This pub in Hampstead has three course meals, light bites and sweet treats, accompanied by a hand-picked selection of cask conditional ales and fine wines. It also has a vegan and vegetarian menu and a children’s menu. There is a spacious courtyard and garden area and four legged friends are welcome.

The Angel Inn on Highgate High Street

This Mitchell and Butlers pub is ideally located in Highgate Village and close enough for a post-pint wander across the Heath. It has a range of dishes incorporating classic British ingredients with "a creative twist" we're told. And you can, of course, wash down a meal with any one of a number of cracking tipples.

The Bull, Highgate

This independent gastropub in Highgate has its own brewery, and most importantly in post-Covid times, a front and back garden which are newly covered and heated. The landlords pride themselves on their seasonal menu, Sunday roasts and eclectic selection of wine and beer. Dogs are welcome too.

The Old Bull and Bush, Hampstead

This is a pub, bar and restaurant all in one, in North End Way. It serves freshly prepared dishes with seasonal ingredients, as well as carefully selected beers, wines and ales.

The Bull and Last, Highgate Road

This gastropub is next to Hampstead Heath and serves a British menu. On the weekends there'll be a focus on takeaway and a picnic offering until May 16.

The Engineer in Primrose Hill

The much-loved pub on the Hill has a new drinks menu featuring craft beers, wines and softs, as well as a reduced al fresco dining menu ready to go from April 12 - exciting stuff.

The Queen’s, Primrose Hill

Top views at the Queen's in Primrose Hill - Credit: The Queen's

Just a stone’s throw from Primrose Hill, this pub has a terrace overlooking the hill itself and they can provide blankets to keep you warm. Therefore it's likely to be one of the most sought-after spots in London this summer.

It serves seasonal British food and pub classics. Drinks wise, there are also handcrafted cocktails - and an entire menu dedicated to Bloody Marys, if that's what you fancy.

The Lansdowne, Primrose Hill

This pub’s menu is inspired by both Mediterranean and British cuisine, but from April 12 to May 17 it will be operating a reduced offering - with freshly made pizza star of the show.

At weekends, outdoor tables will not be available to book in advance, so just rock up and the staff will find you a table.