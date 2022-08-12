Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
New Belsize Park falafel stand feeds customers and the homeless

Published: 11:23 AM August 12, 2022
Wraps from £4.50 at Belsize Falafel

“Brother, your falafel is delicious,” Hu Sam, a 31-year-old customer, shouts as he leaves the shop after enjoying a wrap.

Belsize Falafel opened on July 7 next to Belsize Park underground station, and serves wraps starting at £4.50.

Yusuf Muhammed Nader, 27, who runs Belsize Falafel, said: “Our unique selling point is that we provide freshly made vegetarian falafel, and whatever is left in the evening will be used to feed the homeless people here.

"We also provide a 20% discount to NHS staff as well.”

Customer Arabi Thayalan, 16, told the Ham&High: “Earlier, my brother had a falafel wrap from here. He said it was awesome. that is why I chose this shop for my lunch.”

Putting the finishing touches at Belsize Falafel

Belsize News
Camden News
North London News

