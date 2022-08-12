“Brother, your falafel is delicious,” Hu Sam, a 31-year-old customer, shouts as he leaves the shop after enjoying a wrap.

Belsize Falafel opened on July 7 next to Belsize Park underground station, and serves wraps starting at £4.50.

Yusuf Muhammed Nader, 27, who runs Belsize Falafel, said: “Our unique selling point is that we provide freshly made vegetarian falafel, and whatever is left in the evening will be used to feed the homeless people here.

"We also provide a 20% discount to NHS staff as well.”

Customer Arabi Thayalan, 16, told the Ham&High: “Earlier, my brother had a falafel wrap from here. He said it was awesome. that is why I chose this shop for my lunch.”