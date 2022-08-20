Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Beam cafe comes to Muswell Hill: What to expect

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 11:13 AM August 20, 2022
Beam

Beam is coming to 291-293 Broadway - Credit: Beam

A small, family-owed cafe chain is set to bring its Middle Eastern-inspired food to Muswell Hill

Beam cafe already has branches in Crouch End, Highbury and Notting Hill, and now it is coming to 291-293 Broadway, which has previously been La'De Kitchen and Carluccio's.

The business is expecting to open in the new year and co-owner Sidar Akyuz said: “We can’t wait to meet the locals and embed ourselves in the local community.”

Beam

Dishes at Beam - Credit: Beam

On its breakfast, or kahvalti, menu are dishes such as shakshuka - free-range organic eggs slowly cooked in a fiery tomato sauce, with peppers, spices and cheese - and Turkish eggs, which are poached and made with garlic yoghurt, browned butter, dried chilli and diced spicy beef sausage.

The Crouch End branch is open 8am to 6pm, daily, and lunch dishes include wraps, grilled kofte and salads.

Beam supports the charity Action For Kids. 

Beam

Beam is opening in Muswell Hill - Credit: Beam

