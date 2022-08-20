Beam cafe comes to Muswell Hill: What to expect

A small, family-owed cafe chain is set to bring its Middle Eastern-inspired food to Muswell Hill.

Beam cafe already has branches in Crouch End, Highbury and Notting Hill, and now it is coming to 291-293 Broadway, which has previously been La'De Kitchen and Carluccio's.

The business is expecting to open in the new year and co-owner Sidar Akyuz said: “We can’t wait to meet the locals and embed ourselves in the local community.”

Dishes at Beam - Credit: Beam

On its breakfast, or kahvalti, menu are dishes such as shakshuka - free-range organic eggs slowly cooked in a fiery tomato sauce, with peppers, spices and cheese - and Turkish eggs, which are poached and made with garlic yoghurt, browned butter, dried chilli and diced spicy beef sausage.

The Crouch End branch is open 8am to 6pm, daily, and lunch dishes include wraps, grilled kofte and salads.

Beam supports the charity Action For Kids.