Pub returns with music, food and a George Michael tribute night

Published: 3:24 PM August 28, 2021

An East Finchley pub has welcomed back regulars and visitors after an extensive refurbishment.

The Bald Faced Stag, on the corner of East End Road and High Road, has had an overhaul by owner the Metropolitan Pub Company.

The building took its current name in 1781 as it was believed to be a meeting point for public deer hunts. It has been a pub since 1736 when it was originally known as The Jolly Blacksmiths.

General manager Louise Fawcett said the pub also has a grisly past: “There’s a massive tree at the front of the property which was once used as a hanging tree.”

The dining room at The Bald Faced Stag pub, East Finchley, after refurbishment - Credit: Polly Hancock

However, she is in no doubt why this pub was chosen for an extensive refurbishment.

“East Finchley’s lovely, the people here are really nice, there’s loads of families and couples that come into the pub and there’s lots of regulars who have been coming for years," she said.

"There’s a really nice crowd so I can see why they’ve picked here to refurbish, because it’s such a lovely area and there’s loads of people around.”

The beer garden at The Bald Faced Stag pub, East Finchley, after refurbishment - Credit: Polly Hancock

Inside the pub is a separate snug room which can accommodate up to 40 people and is ideal for private parties. The garden has a separate covered area which can seat up to 30 people on a long table.

“Underneath the cover there’s plant pots and fairy lights, it’s really nice," said Louise.

As well as serving food and drink, there is a pub quiz every Monday and live music every Friday and Saturday. Louise hopes to have DJs providing music in the near future.

She also has monthly tribute nights planned, with a cut of the ticket fee going to charity - and the first one is a local lad who went on to become a global star.

“I’m having a George Michael tribute night on September 16 because he was brought up in Finchley. It will be ticketed and we’ll provide some food, and it allows me to give a percentage to Macmillan, which is the charity that we support.

“My regulars have asked to put a singles night on, and I think it’s because there’s a lot of single people during lockdown and they’re just looking to meet people so we’re doing a 'Love after Lockdown' night.”

Visit www.thebaldfacedstagn2.co.uk for more information.

The outdoor seating area at The Bald Faced Stag pub, East Finchley, after refurbishment - Credit: Polly Hancock



