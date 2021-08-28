Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Food & Drink

Pub returns with music, food and a George Michael tribute night

Logo Icon

Francis Clarke

Published: 3:24 PM August 28, 2021   
The Bald Faced Stag pub, East Finchley, after refurbishment

The Bald Faced Stag pub, East Finchley, after refurbishment - Credit: Polly Hancock

An East Finchley pub has welcomed back regulars and visitors after an extensive refurbishment. 

The Bald Faced Stag, on the corner of East End Road and High Road, has had an overhaul by owner the Metropolitan Pub Company.

The building took its current name in 1781 as it was believed to be a meeting point for public deer hunts. It has been a pub since 1736 when it was originally known as The Jolly Blacksmiths.

General manager Louise Fawcett said the pub also has a grisly past:  “There’s a massive tree at the front of the property which was once used as a hanging tree.”

The dining room at The Bald Faced Stag pub, East Finchley, after refurbishment

The dining room at The Bald Faced Stag pub, East Finchley, after refurbishment - Credit: Polly Hancock

However, she is in no doubt why this pub was chosen for an extensive refurbishment.

You may also want to watch:

“East Finchley’s lovely, the people here are really nice, there’s loads of families and couples that come into the pub and there’s lots of regulars who have been coming for years," she said. 

"There’s a really nice crowd so I can see why they’ve picked here to refurbish, because it’s such a lovely area and there’s loads of people around.”

The Bald Faced Stag pub, East Finchley, after refurbishment

The beer garden at The Bald Faced Stag pub, East Finchley, after refurbishment - Credit: Polly Hancock

Most Read

  1. 1 Closed Hampstead pub sold to London firm
  2. 2 Park Road Lido swimmers buy pool manager farewell gift – a robot hoover
  3. 3 After filming a video in Hampstead, 'lovely' Ed Sheeran posed with a fan
  1. 4 Opposition deflated as Haverstock Hill cycle lanes get final green light
  2. 5 Artist's 'beautiful, overlooked' objects inspired by autistic sons
  3. 6 Video for Ed Sheeran's new song Visiting Hours filmed in Hampstead
  4. 7 Royal Free didn't learn enough from racism claims, says regulator
  5. 8 Closing time for Crouch End's Haberdashery cafe after 12 years
  6. 9 Work to restore Hampstead's Heath House could finally restart in 2021
  7. 10 North London's alluring luxury restaurant at a classic car showroom

Inside the pub is a separate snug room which can accommodate up to 40 people and is ideal for private parties. The garden has a separate covered area which can seat up to 30 people on a long table.

“Underneath the cover there’s plant pots and fairy lights, it’s really nice," said Louise.

As well as serving food and drink, there is a pub quiz every Monday and live music every Friday and Saturday. Louise hopes to have DJs providing music in the near future.

She also has monthly tribute nights planned, with a cut of the ticket fee going to charity - and the first one is a local lad who went on to become a global star.

“I’m having a George Michael tribute night on September 16 because he was brought up in Finchley. It will be ticketed and we’ll provide some food, and it allows me to give a percentage to Macmillan, which is the charity that we support.

“My regulars have asked to put a singles night on, and I think it’s because there’s a lot of single people during lockdown and they’re just looking to meet people so we’re doing a 'Love after Lockdown' night.”

Visit www.thebaldfacedstagn2.co.uk for more information.

The Bald Faced Stag pub, East Finchley, after refurbishment

The outdoor seating area at The Bald Faced Stag pub, East Finchley, after refurbishment - Credit: Polly Hancock


East Finchley News
North London News
Barnet News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Boy George and Culture Club on the Graham Norton Show

Music

POSTPONED: Boy George and David Rodigan at Kenwood, due to safety concerns

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Boy George and Culture Club perform during the filming of the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks

Music | Updated

POSTPONED: Boy George & Culture Club and David Rodigan

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Police want to speak to these two men over an assault in Camden Market in June

Knife Crime

Camden Market stabbing sparks police appeal to find two men

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
The cordon in Camden High Street

Man in critical condition after Camden High Street collision

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon