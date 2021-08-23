Gallery
In pictures: Revellers enjoy Ally Pally's music and food festival
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Ally Pally's "StrEATlife" food and music extravaganza is always a vibrant occasion – and post-lockdown revellers in north London enjoyed the summer sun this weekend.
The festival – which is free entry, though punters pay for food and drink – saw acts including the Heavy Beat Brass Band entertain visitors over two days.
Food from producers such as barbecue-experts Meat Street delighted many, while there was also fare from Venezuelan firm Guaca.
That's not to mention the Brazilian churros from Candidonut and a large selection of craft beer.
Ham&High photographer Polly Hancock snapped families and partygoers young and old, all having a top time at the top of the hill.
StrEATlife takes place a couple of times each summer, Covid-19 notwithstanding.
