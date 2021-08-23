Gallery

Published: 2:00 PM August 23, 2021 Updated: 2:02 PM August 23, 2021

The Heavy Beat Brass Band play outside Palm Court at Ally Pally's StrEATlife Festival - Credit: Polly Hancock

Ally Pally's "StrEATlife" food and music extravaganza is always a vibrant occasion – and post-lockdown revellers in north London enjoyed the summer sun this weekend.

The festival – which is free entry, though punters pay for food and drink – saw acts including the Heavy Beat Brass Band entertain visitors over two days.

Food from producers such as barbecue-experts Meat Street delighted many, while there was also fare from Venezuelan firm Guaca.

That's not to mention the Brazilian churros from Candidonut and a large selection of craft beer.

Ham&High photographer Polly Hancock snapped families and partygoers young and old, all having a top time at the top of the hill.

StrEATlife takes place a couple of times each summer, Covid-19 notwithstanding.

Children enjoy the StrEATlife festival at Alexandra Palace - by climbing on the giant Ally Pally letters on the terrace! - Credit: Polly Hancock

Festival regulars Brian and Martine on the dancefloor at StrEATlife at Ally Pally - Credit: Polly Hancock

Elliot Gold, founder of Meat Street, barbeques American style short ribs at Ally Pally's StrEATlife festival - Credit: Polly Hancock

StrEATlife at Alexandra Palace saw revellers enjoy a dance or two - Credit: Polly Hancock

Visitors sit at the tables with a cracking view of Alexandra Park - and the rest of London - from the terrace at StrEATlife - Credit: Polly Hancock

The How family choose chicken and chips at Ally Pally's StrEATlife extravaganza - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Heavy Beat Brass Band on the terrace at StrEATlife Ally Pally. - Credit: Polly Hancock



