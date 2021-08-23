Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
In pictures: Revellers enjoy Ally Pally's music and food festival

Sam Volpe

Published: 2:00 PM August 23, 2021    Updated: 2:02 PM August 23, 2021
The Heavy Beat Brass Band play outside Palm Court at Ally Pally's StrEATlife Festival

The Heavy Beat Brass Band play outside Palm Court at Ally Pally's StrEATlife Festival - Credit: Polly Hancock

Ally Pally's "StrEATlife" food and music extravaganza is always a vibrant occasion – and post-lockdown revellers in north London enjoyed the summer sun this weekend. 

The festival – which is free entry, though punters pay for food and drink – saw acts including the Heavy Beat Brass Band entertain visitors over two days. 

Food from producers such as barbecue-experts Meat Street delighted many, while there was also fare from Venezuelan firm Guaca.

That's not to mention the Brazilian churros from Candidonut and a large selection of craft beer.

Ham&High photographer Polly Hancock snapped families and partygoers young and old, all having a top time at the top of the hill. 

StrEATlife takes place a couple of times each summer, Covid-19 notwithstanding. 

Children enjoy the StrEATlife festival at Alexandra Palace - by climbing on the giant Ally Pally letters on the terrace!

Children enjoy the StrEATlife festival at Alexandra Palace - by climbing on the giant Ally Pally letters on the terrace! - Credit: Polly Hancock

Festival regulars Brian and Martine on the dancefloor at StrEATlife at Ally Pally

Festival regulars Brian and Martine on the dancefloor at StrEATlife at Ally Pally - Credit: Polly Hancock

Elliot Gold, founder of Meat Street, barbeques American style short ribs at Ally Pally's StrEATlife festival

Elliot Gold, founder of Meat Street, barbeques American style short ribs at Ally Pally's StrEATlife festival - Credit: Polly Hancock

StrEATlife at Alexandra Palace saw revellers enjoy a dance or two

StrEATlife at Alexandra Palace saw revellers enjoy a dance or two - Credit: Polly Hancock

Visitors sit at the tables with a cracking view of Alexandra Park - and the rest of London - from the terrace at StrEATlife

Visitors sit at the tables with a cracking view of Alexandra Park - and the rest of London - from the terrace at StrEATlife - Credit: Polly Hancock

The How family choose chicken and chips at Ally Pally's StrEATlife extravaganza

The How family choose chicken and chips at Ally Pally's StrEATlife extravaganza - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Heavy Beat Brass Band on the terrace at StrEATlife Ally Pally.

The Heavy Beat Brass Band on the terrace at StrEATlife Ally Pally. - Credit: Polly Hancock


Alexandra Palace
