7 of the best Chinese restaurants with delivery in north London
- Credit: Archant
Nothing beats great Chinese food, especially when enjoyed from the comfort of home.
Hungry north Londoners who want top dumplings, sweet and sour pork, perfectly roasted duck and more need look no further than their backyard.
Here are seven great Chinese restaurants which deliver in north London.
1. Green Cottage, Hampstead
Where: 9 New College Parade, South Hampstead, NW3 5EP
Delivery: Uber Eats
Cost: ££
Most Read
- 1 Five jailed after 'cold blooded' murder of Enfield father
- 2 Hampstead Town's first Labour councillor stands down weeks into office
- 3 Walking book club: Hampstead Heath, Death and The Penguin
- 4 Highgate pub landlords to appeal restrictive licence approval
- 5 Olympic ace opens Highgate primary school's new running track
- 6 5 of the best things to do with kids in north London
- 7 Man wanted after serious assault in Sussex 'may live in Camden'
- 8 Monkeypox: 7 patients in Homerton and Royal Free hospitals
- 9 Cartoonist creates celebrity tube stops
- 10 Campaign launched after girl suffers fractured ribs from e-scooter crash
Green Cottage is a neighbourhood Chinese eatery serving up Cantonese-style dishes such as roast duck, noodles, soups and more.
Customers can dine-in, takeaway or have orders delivered.
2. My Neighbours the Dumplings, Hackney
Where: 165 Lower Clapton Road, Lower Clapton, E5 8EQ and 178-180 Victoria Park Road, Victoria Park E9 7HD
Delivery: Deliveroo
Cost: ££
My Neighbours the Dumplings is a family-run Chinese dumpling house and Sake bar with two Hackney sites - in Victoria Park and Lower Clapton.
The popular restaurant specialises in hand-made dumplings, freshly made everyday, and offers small dishes to share.
It was voted best restaurant by Hackney Gazette readers in 2021.
3. Kaki, Islington
Where: 125 Caledonian Road, Kings Cross, N1 9RG
Delivery: Deliveroo
Cost: ££
Kaki specialises in Szechuan cuisine, a style of Chinese cooking known for its bold, pungent and spicy flavours.
The restaurant offers traditional Szechuan dishes including dry pot, sizzling and stir-fry dishes.
4. East Restaurant, Wembley
Where: 1 Glacier Way, Wembley, HA0 1HQ
Delivery: Deliveroo
Cost: ££
East Restaurant serves up authentic Cantonese Cuisine in a spacious dining room in Alperton.
The eatery has a extensive menu with a wide selection of dim sum dishes.
5. Xi'an Impression, Islington
Where: 117 Benwell Road, Holloway N7 7BW
Delivery: Deliveroo
Cost: £
This restaurant specialises in Shan Xi street food such as pork and beef burgers, cold noodles and hand-pulled noodles.
Xi'an is a Chinese city in Shan Xi province.
6. Lan Kwai Fong, Camden
Where: 27 Chalk Farm Road, Chalk Farm, NW1 8AG
Delivery: Just Eat, Deliveroo, Uber Eats
Cost: ££
This east Asian kitchen and bar serves up signature dishes such as Hainanese chicken, slow braised Taiwanese pork belly and baskets of dim sum.
The restaurant also offers cocktails inspired by east Asian flavours, including lychee, green tea and butterfly pea flower drinks.
7. Ni Hao, Wembley
Where: 105 Wembley Park Drive, Wembley Park, HA9 8HG
Delivery: Just Eat and via www.fusionkitchen.co.uk
Cost: £
Ni Hao offers a wide-range of dishes, all available to order from the eatery's own website.