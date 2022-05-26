Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Food & Drink

7 of the best Chinese restaurants with delivery in north London

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 3:06 PM May 26, 2022
Dim Sum recipes by Charlotte Smith Jarvis to celebrate the chinese New Year.

Here are some top Chinese restaurants in north London which do delivery - including River View in Tower Hamlets, Mandarin Palace in Havering and Yi-Ban in Docklands - Credit: Archant

Nothing beats great Chinese food, especially when enjoyed from the comfort of home.

Hungry north Londoners who want top dumplings, sweet and sour pork, perfectly roasted duck and more need look no further than their backyard.

Here are seven great Chinese restaurants which deliver in north London.

1. Green Cottage, Hampstead

Where: 9 New College Parade, South Hampstead, NW3 5EP

Delivery: Uber Eats

Cost: ££

Most Read

  1. 1 Five jailed after 'cold blooded' murder of Enfield father
  2. 2 Hampstead Town's first Labour councillor stands down weeks into office
  3. 3 Walking book club: Hampstead Heath, Death and The Penguin
  1. 4 Highgate pub landlords to appeal restrictive licence approval
  2. 5 Olympic ace opens Highgate primary school's new running track
  3. 6 5 of the best things to do with kids in north London
  4. 7 Man wanted after serious assault in Sussex 'may live in Camden'
  5. 8 Monkeypox: 7 patients in Homerton and Royal Free hospitals
  6. 9 Cartoonist creates celebrity tube stops
  7. 10 Campaign launched after girl suffers fractured ribs from e-scooter crash

Green Cottage is a neighbourhood Chinese eatery serving up Cantonese-style dishes such as roast duck, noodles, soups and more. 

Customers can dine-in, takeaway or have orders delivered. 

2. My Neighbours the Dumplings, Hackney

Where: 165 Lower Clapton Road, Lower Clapton, E5 8EQ and 178-180 Victoria Park Road, Victoria Park E9 7HD

Delivery: Deliveroo  

Cost: ££

My Neighbours the Dumplings is a family-run Chinese dumpling house and Sake bar with two Hackney sites - in Victoria Park and Lower Clapton.

The popular restaurant specialises in hand-made dumplings, freshly made everyday, and offers small dishes to share.

It was voted best restaurant by Hackney Gazette readers in 2021.  

Each of the dumplings are hand-rolled. Picture: Jorn Tomter.

Each of the dumplings are hand-rolled. Picture: Jorn Tomter. - Credit: Archant

3. Kaki, Islington 

Where: 125 Caledonian Road, Kings Cross, N1 9RG

Delivery: Deliveroo

Cost: ££

Kaki specialises in Szechuan cuisine, a style of Chinese cooking known for its bold, pungent and spicy flavours.

The restaurant offers traditional Szechuan dishes including dry pot, sizzling and stir-fry dishes.

4. East Restaurant, Wembley

Where: 1 Glacier Way, Wembley, HA0 1HQ

Delivery: Deliveroo

Cost: ££

East Restaurant serves up authentic Cantonese Cuisine in a spacious dining room in Alperton.

The eatery has a extensive menu with a wide selection of dim sum dishes.

5. Xi'an Impression, Islington

Where: 117 Benwell Road, Holloway N7 7BW

Delivery: Deliveroo

Cost: £

This restaurant specialises in Shan Xi street food such as pork and beef burgers, cold noodles and hand-pulled noodles. 

Xi'an is a Chinese city in Shan Xi province.

6. Lan Kwai Fong, Camden

Where: 27 Chalk Farm Road, Chalk Farm, NW1 8AG

Delivery: Just Eat, Deliveroo, Uber Eats

Cost: ££

This east Asian kitchen and bar serves up signature dishes such as Hainanese chicken, slow braised Taiwanese pork belly and baskets of dim sum.

The restaurant also offers cocktails inspired by east Asian flavours, including lychee, green tea and butterfly pea flower drinks.

7. Ni Hao, Wembley

Where: 105 Wembley Park Drive, Wembley Park, HA9 8HG

Delivery: Just Eat and via www.fusionkitchen.co.uk

Cost: £

Ni Hao offers a wide-range of dishes, all available to order from the eatery's own website.

Food and Drink
London Live News
Camden News
Hackney News
Brent News

Don't Miss

Murdered man identified as Olsi Kuka

Metropolitan Police

CCTV footage released as family pay tribute to 'loving son' Olsi

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Councillor Hamza Taouzzale picture

Westminster Council

First Muslim lord mayor of Westminster announced

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
The Hammersmith and City line is part suspended between Barking and Moorgare File pic: Katie Collin

Transport for London

Major tube strike to follow Queen's Platinum Jubilee long weekend

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Visualisation of ground level view of Camden Highline.

Floating park between Camden Town and King's Cross

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon