Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Five very different comedy nights to try in north London

Logo Icon

Charissa Cheong

Published: 10:37 AM October 28, 2021   
Romesh Ranganathan at Angel Comedy

Romesh Ranganathan performing at Angel Comedy in the Camden Head, in Camden Walk - Credit: Angel Comedy

As winter draws closer as do rises in fuel taxes there's nothing like a bit of comedy to lift the spirits.

Here are five different comedy nights to try in north London.

Angel Comedy in Islington

From Eddie Izzard to Romesh Ranganathan, Angel Comedy has hosted a wide array of famous comedians in revered comedy venue The Bill Murray.

It also runs events at The Camden Head in Islington, with free entry.

You may also want to watch:

Upcoming acts include Nish Kumar, best known as host of Late Night Mash (formerly The Mash Report), and Rosie Jones, who has written for and appeared in TV panel shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

Website: www.angelcomedy.co.uk/

Nice N Spiky comedy evening at The Regent Pub in Liverpool Road, Islington

Nice N Spiky comedy evening at The Regent Pub in Liverpool Road, Islington - Credit: Nice N Spiky

New Jokes Mondays at The Regent, Islington

Most Read

  1. 1 Curious Crouch End: From Mrs Hitler to the 'The Hornsey Revolution'
  2. 2 Swimmers find exotic python lurking outside lido
  3. 3 Baked to perfection: Dunns rakes in prizes at World Bread Awards
  1. 4 Christmas trees and lights set for Hampstead return
  2. 5 'Decades of cycling infrastructure progress in just a year'
  3. 6 North London police officer suspended and charged with theft
  4. 7 'Unacceptable': Fury over Crouch End roadworks diverting W5 bus
  5. 8 Squares Pizzeria: Authentic Italian meets effortless elegance
  6. 9 Objectors fear housing plans threaten chance of Highgate pub return
  7. 10 Christmas at Kenwood light trail gets go-ahead

A rotating line-up of 12 stand-up comedians perform original material every Monday at The Regent from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Nice N’ Spiky believes that comedy is beneficial for mental health and wants to create a “huge de-stress” moment for people to close out 2021.

Previous acts include Stephen Merchant, who co-wrote The Office alongside Ricky Gervais, and 2019 Taskmaster winner Lou Sanders. Entry is free, and drinks and freshly made pizzas are on sale.

Facebook events: www.facebook.com/events/1019051615559268/

Hampstead Comedy Club

Hampstead Comedy Club - Credit: Suzie Corker

Saturdays at the Hampstead Comedy Club

Each Saturday, Hampstead Comedy Club is presenting This is Not a Subject for Comedy, Jewish comedian Ivor Dembina's 2021 Edinburgh Festival sell-out show about Israel, Palestine and the Jews at the Camden Head in Camden Town.

A later Saturday show features a line-up of guest stand-ups.

And the annual Traditional Jewish Xmas Eve takes place on December 23, featuring Ivor Dembina’s award-winning show Old Jewish Jokes.

Tickets: www.hampsteadcomedy.co.uk/

Rhinoceros improv at the North London Tavern in Kilburn High Road

Rhinoceros improv at the North London Tavern in Kilburn High Road - Credit: Rhinoceros Big Friday

Rhinoceros’ Big Friday at the North London Tavern, Kilburn

This monthly event showcases seven talented improv comedians, the “Rhinos”, who specialise in sketch, character and clown comedy.

Each unique show involves three guest acts and no stand-up.

Previous guests include Holly Hill, as seen on Harry Hill’s Club Night, and Phillipa Fordham, who appeared in 2003 blockbuster film Johnny English.

Tickets: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rhinoceros-big-friday-tickets-183308589927

MC Sion James at the Collywobblers Comedy

MC Sion James at the Collywobblers Comedy - Credit: Collywobblers

Collywobblers Comedy at The Grafton, Kentish Town

Ticketholders at this regular night at the Kentish Town venue receive a complimentary craft beer on arrival.

The line-up for November 24 includes Tony Law, as seen on Have I Got News For You, and Yuriko Kotani, star of Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central.

Advanced tickets are available online, and are £15 on the door.

Events are running in strict compliance with government guidelines to reduce transmission risk. The next event is November 24.

Tickets: www.jokepit.com/comedy-in/london/fourpure-presents-live-comedy--the-grafton-kentish-/5616

Comedy
Hampstead News
Kilburn News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dwayne Stewart-Akers, 38, of Highgate Road, Kentish Town

Harrow Crown Court

Guilty: Kentish Town man convicted of murdering Jack Ampadu

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Instagram cat duo Travis and Sigrid

Instagram | Video

Best friends: Meet the man and his cat exploring London on a bike

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Daniella Hare

Competitions

Hampstead Miss Universe GB finalist champions mixed-heritage representation

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The audience dressed for the occassion. Iris, 5, Charlotte, 4, Juno, 2, and Inès, 4. Picture: Polly

Halloween

Top spooky Halloween events in Hampstead and Highgate

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon