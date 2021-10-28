Five very different comedy nights to try in north London

Published: 10:37 AM October 28, 2021

Romesh Ranganathan performing at Angel Comedy in the Camden Head, in Camden Walk - Credit: Angel Comedy

As winter draws closer as do rises in fuel taxes there's nothing like a bit of comedy to lift the spirits.

Here are five different comedy nights to try in north London.

Angel Comedy in Islington

From Eddie Izzard to Romesh Ranganathan, Angel Comedy has hosted a wide array of famous comedians in revered comedy venue The Bill Murray.

It also runs events at The Camden Head in Islington, with free entry.

Upcoming acts include Nish Kumar, best known as host of Late Night Mash (formerly The Mash Report), and Rosie Jones, who has written for and appeared in TV panel shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

Website: www.angelcomedy.co.uk/

Nice N Spiky comedy evening at The Regent Pub in Liverpool Road, Islington - Credit: Nice N Spiky

New Jokes Mondays at The Regent, Islington

A rotating line-up of 12 stand-up comedians perform original material every Monday at The Regent from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Nice N’ Spiky believes that comedy is beneficial for mental health and wants to create a “huge de-stress” moment for people to close out 2021.

Previous acts include Stephen Merchant, who co-wrote The Office alongside Ricky Gervais, and 2019 Taskmaster winner Lou Sanders. Entry is free, and drinks and freshly made pizzas are on sale.

Facebook events: www.facebook.com/events/1019051615559268/

Hampstead Comedy Club - Credit: Suzie Corker

Saturdays at the Hampstead Comedy Club

Each Saturday, Hampstead Comedy Club is presenting This is Not a Subject for Comedy, Jewish comedian Ivor Dembina's 2021 Edinburgh Festival sell-out show about Israel, Palestine and the Jews at the Camden Head in Camden Town.

A later Saturday show features a line-up of guest stand-ups.

And the annual Traditional Jewish Xmas Eve takes place on December 23, featuring Ivor Dembina’s award-winning show Old Jewish Jokes.

Tickets: www.hampsteadcomedy.co.uk/

Rhinoceros improv at the North London Tavern in Kilburn High Road - Credit: Rhinoceros Big Friday

Rhinoceros’ Big Friday at the North London Tavern, Kilburn

This monthly event showcases seven talented improv comedians, the “Rhinos”, who specialise in sketch, character and clown comedy.

Each unique show involves three guest acts and no stand-up.

Previous guests include Holly Hill, as seen on Harry Hill’s Club Night, and Phillipa Fordham, who appeared in 2003 blockbuster film Johnny English.

Tickets: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rhinoceros-big-friday-tickets-183308589927

MC Sion James at the Collywobblers Comedy - Credit: Collywobblers

Collywobblers Comedy at The Grafton, Kentish Town

Ticketholders at this regular night at the Kentish Town venue receive a complimentary craft beer on arrival.

The line-up for November 24 includes Tony Law, as seen on Have I Got News For You, and Yuriko Kotani, star of Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central.

Advanced tickets are available online, and are £15 on the door.

Events are running in strict compliance with government guidelines to reduce transmission risk. The next event is November 24.

Tickets: www.jokepit.com/comedy-in/london/fourpure-presents-live-comedy--the-grafton-kentish-/5616