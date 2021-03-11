Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Review

Film: Stray (18)

Logo Icon

Michael Joyce

Published: 11:01 AM March 11, 2021   
A still from Elisabeth Lo's Stray

A still from Elisabeth Lo's Stray - Credit: Supplied

Possibly the worst job in the world was operating the camera on this observational documentary following a stray dog around the streets of Istanbul.

Most of your working life was spent trailing tan labrador Zeytin around some of the less salubrious parts of the city, usually aiming your camera at a dog's backside and often having crowds of people watching you following a dog's backside around a city. So it's only fair that director Lo did the camerawork herself.

A quote from Diogenes opens the film: “Human beings live artificially and hypocritically and would do well to study the dog."

The film though is more interested in the human activity surrounding Zeytin: Erdogan's campaign to get more power, a women's demonstration, a man criticising his girlfriend for following a man on Instagram and, most of all, a group of glue-sniffing homeless refugee kids from Aleppo.

A still from Elisabeth Lo's film Stray

A still from Elisabeth Lo's film Stray - Credit: Elisabeth Lo

It certainly has novelty and is technically accomplished, but seventy-two minutes is a long time to watch canines do their business, fight over bones and sniff each other's genitals. It isn't just the dogs that stray it's your concentration. 3/5 stars.

You may also want to watch:

Directed by Elisabeth Lo. Featuring Zeytin, Nazar and Kartal. Available digitally including Dogwoof On Demand from March 26. Running time: 72 mins.

Most Read

  1. 1 Brendan the Navigator: New pub coming to Highgate Hill
  2. 2 Hampstead Heath neighbours 'bereft' after Network Rail tree 'massacre'
  3. 3 Parent 'nervous' over possible closure of Royal Free nurseries
  1. 4 Parkland Walk: Tree works 'overkill' complain protesters
  2. 5 Highgate School: Haringey Council approve redevelopment guidelines
  3. 6 Arsenal manager Arteta calls on Arsenal to keep season alive with winning streak
  4. 7 Queen Mary's House: '150 homes' document due this summer
  5. 8 House tour: Hampstead semi transformed into beautiful bespoke family home
  6. 9 The Coral and Groove Armada to headline Ally Pally's Kaleidoscope festival
  7. 10 House Tour: Iconic mid-century modern living in Primrose Hill

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nazanin, before her incarceration, with baby Gabriella

Free Nazanin

'In this government game of chess' – Nazanin freed but new court date set

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Darren Dixon, with the sawn-off shotgun and a knife recovered from his Kentish Town home

Crime

Jail for weapons supplier found with guns, grenades and zombie knives

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
A 2018 fire at the Orwell building, in Camden's West Hampstead Square development.

London Fire Brigade | Special Report

First-time buyers fear ruin as 'dream' flats fail fire safety test

Charles Thomson

person
Tulip Siddiq says the Government 'needs a plan' to bring Nazanin home. 

Free Nazanin

'Nazanin needs her passport back on Sunday' – Tulip Siddiq MP

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus