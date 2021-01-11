Review
Stardust (15)
Michael Joyce
- Credit: Paul Van Carter
Directed by Gabriel Range. Starring Johnny Flynn, Marc Maron, Jena Malone, Derek Moran and Anthony Flanagan.
VOD from January 15th. Running time: 108 mins.
A film about a pre-fame, pre-Ziggy, David Bowie touring America, with Johnny Flynn as Bowie, sounds good. An unauthorised film about pre-Ziggy Bowie without the rights to use any of his songs – ah, maybe less so. Bowie himself refused to let Todd Haynes use any of his back catalogue for his 70s glam rock celebration, Velvet Goldmine. That though had Roxy, Bolan, Slade and the Velvets to fall back on.
For this the Bowie estate wouldn't even give Range The Laughing Gnome. In 1971, Bowie is a one-hit-wonder (Space Oddity - no, can't use that either) trying to push The Man Who Sold The World album to an audience unprepared to accept a man wearing a dress on the cover.
Range's film sets Bowie on a comically unsuccessful road trip double act with A&R man Ron Oberman (Maron.) The performances are good and the theme that Bowie's creativity stemmed from the fear of suffering the same mental health issues as his institutionalised brother Terry (Moran) is interesting, but the film doesn't have enough to cover up its shortcoming.
You may also want to watch:
And crucially, it doesn't connect this to the creation of Ziggy Stardust.
2/5 stars
Most Read
- 1 Family appeal to trace missing man who walks dog on Hampstead Heath
- 2 Royal Free and Whittington under pressure amid London 'major incident'
- 3 Keir Starmer calls for 'discussion' on stricter London Covid lockdown amid vaccine push
- 4 Arsenal Women trio issue apology to team mates following Dubai trip
- 5 One in ten people without symptoms Covid positive at Haringey centres
- 6 Rebuilt Carlton Tavern will be 'heart of the community' say hopeful landlords
- 7 Foodbanks brace for Covid-19 lockdown spike
- 8 'Wonderful' Coronation Street actor Mark Eden dies aged 92
- 9 The act of parliament that saved Hampstead Heath
- 10 ‘People need beer’: Craft breweries deliver to drinkers in lockdown