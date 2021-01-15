Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Review

Quo Vadis Aida?

Logo Icon

Michael Joyce

Published: 12:52 PM January 15, 2021   
A still from Quo Vadis Aida?

A still from Quo Vadis Aida? - Credit: Archant

Directed by Jasmila Zbanic. Starring Jasna Djuricic, Izudin Bajrovic, Boris Ler, Dino Bajrovic, Johan Heldenbergh, Raymond Thiry and Boris Isakovic. Subtitled. Available VOD from January 22. Running time: 101 mins. 3/5 stars

It's not El Cid, James but the amalgamation of a sword and sandals epic with a quaint, old fashioned women's name in the title is a problem.

Even if you know that this is a harrowing account of a Balkan war atrocity, you instinctively expect something light-hearted: an Alan Bennett monologue for Thora Hird, perhaps.

Aida (Djuricic) is a translator for the UN force outside Srebenica in 1995, trying to save her family as the Dutch soldiers in blue helmets wilt before the might of General Mladic. (Isakovic)

They effectively turn a blind eye to the Serbian massacre of unarmed Bosnian men, often within sight of the base. Sorry for giving away the ending.

You may also want to watch:

Alhough it opens with the standard, "based on a true story..." disclaimer, this is a film you trust completely. Even so, it's a grisly business herding the actors and extras through these events. Could we not be trusted to understand the human tragedy via a thorough documentary on the topic?

It's a decent, commendable film that still embodies the unspeakable nature of the re-enactment of unspeakable deeds.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hospital staff describe 'distressing' battle against rising Covid cases
  2. 2 Royal Free's critical care beds 98pc full as Covid-19 cases top 500
  3. 3 Joan Bakewell fires legal threat to government over second Covid jab 
  1. 4 Lord's Cricket Ground used as Covid-19 vaccination centre
  2. 5 Royal Mail delays in Hornsey 'could see Covid-19 vaccination letters missed'
  3. 6 Ice cream shop supporting freelancers opens in Primose Hill
  4. 7 Golders Green care home staff set for strike action
  5. 8 One in ten people without symptoms Covid positive at Haringey centres
  6. 9 Hampstead and Highgate entrepreneurs to launch crime-tracking app Curbism

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Keir Starmer calls for 'discussion' on stricter London Covid lockdown...

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Royal Free and Whittington under pressure amid London 'major incident'

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon

Arsenal FC

Arsenal Women trio issue apology to team mates following Dubai trip

Josh Bunting

Logo Icon

Planning and Development | Special Report

Housing: Billionaire owner of 'squalid shoeboxes' must 'up its game'

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus