Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do

Review

Film: Music (12A)

Logo Icon

Michael Joyce

Published: 2:43 PM February 12, 2021   
Maddie Ziegler and Kate Hudson in MUSIC

Maddie Ziegler and Kate Hudson in MUSIC available from February 15. - Credit: Signature Entertainment

Sia's musical drama about autism and recovering from addiction is bold, daring and foolhardy. But if you're going to crash a car why gently deposit it into a country verge when there is a perfectly good wall to aim for?

Recovering addict Zu (Hudson) suddenly finds herself becoming the sole guardian of her autistic half-sister Music (Ziegler.) The “realistic” narrative charting her attempts to deal with this new responsibility are broken up by various musical sequences with the cast performing musical numbers on bright stylised sets, in bright stylized costumes. The film's main problem is that these are its most credible sequences. They are much more nuanced and truthful than the dramatic sections where the characterisations are simplistic and the narrative almost incoherent.

Maddie Ziegler in MUSIC

Maddie Ziegler in MUSIC - Credit: Signature Entertainment

All I know of Sia is that she's the Chandelier-here singer who wears funny wigs. I've got nothing riding on the success or failure of this enterprise, but I wanted to like it. It's trying to do something new with narrative cinema and it's daring in the way that it wants to portray a world where people are fundamentally nice.

Sia's had her own battles with addiction and is an advocate of the 12 steps programme. Her film is co-written with children's author Dallas Clayton and maybe if you've been through the darkness but have been helped back into the light through the kindness of others you see the world with the childlike gratitude this film exudes.

That's a perfectly legitimate world view that is well worth sharing, but making Zu a courier for a nice drug dealer who supplies helpful drugs to the third world or having lyrics like “We're all insecure/ humans we're so insecure/ but we are so pure/ humans we're so insecure/ I think love is the cure,” really hobbles the message.

Kate Hudson in MUSIC

Kate Hudson in MUSIC - Credit: Signature Entertainment

You may also want to watch:

Another problem is that Kate Hudson is quite annoying. I don't know how much is the character or her performance, but whenever she tries to make a connection with the audience it doesn't take. Her singing's top-notch though, and whenever the film is music and dancing it is vibrant and imaginative enough to overlook its flaws. But not when it isn't.

2/5 stars

Most Read

  1. 1 Jail for Hampstead and Camden paedophile church minister
  2. 2 Hampstead residents angry at 'appalling' Virgin Media internet
  3. 3 How did Hampstead Heath become a heaven to fear?
  1. 4 'There was a lot of fear' - Royal Free marks one year of Covid-19
  2. 5 South Hampstead residents 'bemused' by extra lamp post
  3. 6 Spurs column: Mourinho's Tottenham in limbo
  4. 7 Three strikes and you're out: Jail term for drug dealer
  5. 8 Breast cancer survivor calls on others to follow her fundraising lead
  6. 9 'Green wall' would end Beaufort Park pollution nightmare
  7. 10 'It's heartbreaking': Moors Bar bows out of Crouch End

Starring Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler, Leslie Odom Jr, Hector Elizondo, Ben Schwartz and Mary Kay Place. Running time: 107 mins.

http://www.halfmanhalfcritic.com/ for a review of the Criterion Collection release of Charade with Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant.

Film

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

La Crêperie de Hampstead's socially distanced queue up Perrin's Lane. Picture: Peter Goldsmith

Coronavirus | Opinion

Covid Catch22, 100AR, the Ponds, BAME vaccinations and cancer support

Readers' letters

Logo Icon
PC John Fabrizi and Johanna Beumer

Coronavirus

Hundreds die of Covid-19 in Camden, Barnet and Haringey in three weeks

Charles Thomson

person
Park Place Kilburn

Planning and Development

Developer behind luxury flats collapsed with debts of £26m

Charles Thomson

person
Arsenal's David Luiz is shown a red card by referee Craig Pawson during the Premier League match at

Arsenal FC

'Craig Pawson would not have wanted to send off Luiz,' says former ref

Jake Leach

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus