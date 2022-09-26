Festival boosts girl power and tackles gender roles

Festival of the Girl 2022 is at the Business Design Centre Islington on October 9. - Credit: Festival of the Girl

Writers, mentors, sportswomen and a female magician will take part in The Festival of The Girl - aimed at inspiring primary age youngsters and breaking down harmful gender stereotypes.

Timed to coincide with the International Day of The Girl (October 11) the event includes talks and activities ranging from aerospace engineering, gaming and motorsport mechanics.

Paralympian Vanessa Williams MBE, author Danielle Ellis, football coach and mentor Ali Speechly, and political scientist Emily Balcombe will run sessions at the October 9 event at Islington's Business Design Centre.

Festival of the Girl - Credit: Festival of the Girl

Aimed at 7-11-year-olds, they are themed around body positivity, careers, mental health and boosting confidence by encouraging participants to try new skills including design your own home, using medical instruments, learning how to debate, football skills, skateboarding and dance workshops.

The Muswell Hill Bookshop will run a library corner at the festival, whose overall theme "Future Girl", aims to help young girls understand what the future holds for them.

Festival of the Girl 2022 is at the Business Design Festival Islington on October 9 - Credit: Festival of the Girl

The non-profit festival was founded by mums Abi Wright, Laura Mulvaney and Jen Toll to help young girls and their families have healthy conversations around self-esteem and confidence.

They said they wanted to reach children at a young age to ensure they reached their full potential.

"As parents of daughters we aim to help girls and their families have conversations around sometimes difficult topics, in a fun and accessible way," they said in a statement.

"As parents we want to be equipped to help raise our girls in a less stereotyped way, and we want all parents to feel the same way. Girls are our future change makers so together we have to create a gender equal society."

Festival of the Girl - Credit: Festival of the Girl

The inaugural festival took place in Tower Hamlets in 2019, followed by two free virtual events during Covid. This year is in person although those who cannot make it to Upper Street can watch the virtual festival on October 11 on YouTube.

Evie, a previous participant said: “I learnt that I can do anything I put my mind to and the future is mine!”

Tickets are on sale for the morning or afternoon session on October 9 from Visit www.festivalofthegirl.com/