Festivals, performances and events cancelled following The Queen's death

A number of events have been cancelled in north London following the death of the Queen.

It was announced on Thursday September 8 that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had died aged 96.

A period of 10 days' national mourning began on Friday.

Hackney Carnival

Hackney Carnival, due to take place on Sunday, September 11, has been cancelled following the Queen's death.

The mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville, and Cllr Chris Kennedy said in a statement: "Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II yesterday, Hackney Council regretfully announces the cancellation of Hackney Carnival, on Sunday 11 September, as the nation enters an official 10-day period of mourning to observe the loss of its longest-serving monarch.

"We'll be looking at whether it is feasible to hold Carnival at a later date, this year, or if we can showcase the artists' work in another way.

"We know many people will feel extremely disappointed, and we are sorry for the sadness and upset this will cause.

St Mary's Community Festival

A community festival to mark the 150th anniversary of Primrose Hill church St Mary the Virgin is among the events cancelled or postponed following the death of The Queen.

St Mary’s community festival was due to take place on September 17 with a party celebrating the diverse congregation, including Ukrainian dancing, a Tarantella, Turkish belly dancers and British clog dancing. Festival organiser Peter Symonds said "due to the Queen's death," the event, to mark 150 years since the first services were held on July 2, 1872, has been postponed, with an alternative date yet to be set.

Stumped at Lord's

At Lord's cricket ground in St John's Wood, a planned live streaming and in person performance of Stumped on Saturday (September 10) has been cancelled. Starring Stephen Tompkinson as Samuel Beckett, and Andrew Lancel as Harold Pinter, Shomitt Dutta's new play explores the two playwright's lives, careers, and mutual love of cricket.

A spokeswoman for Original Theatre said: "After the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen the decision has been taken by Lord’s and Original Theatre to no longer live stream the performance of STUMPED on Saturday. We will still be releasing the production on demand as planned on 27 September. Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this difficult time."

Stephen Tompkinson as Samuel Beckett and Andrew Lancel as Harold Pinter in Stumped which will live stream from Lord's on September 10. - Credit: Michael Wharley

Muswell Hillbillies Festival

A planned street festival to mark 50 years since local band The Kinks released their Muswell Hillbillies album has been postponed - hopefully to next year.

Organised by Muswell Hill traders group Muswell Business, the music festival with stalls and Kinks tribute bands was due to be held on September 11. In a tweet, organisers said the cancellation was as "a mark of respect" for Queen Elizabeth.

"We understand that this will be very disappointing, no one feels that more than us. We are exploring the option of rescheduling next year which coincidentally will be the 60th anniversary of The Kinks forming."

Released in 1971, The Kinks' 10th studio album Muswell Hillbillies featured pictures shot in The Archway Tavern. The band reissue a deluxe edition on September 9 remastered from original tapes, with rare photos and new remixes - Credit: Marketing Mix/BMG Rights Management

Other events

Elsewhere, theatre performances at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Hampstead Theatre were due to go ahead. A Hampstead Theatre spokeswoman said: "Current guidance from the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre is that theatre performances should go ahead so everything is proceeding as planned for now."