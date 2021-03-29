Dame Emma Thompson sponsors woman painter prize

Published: 12:52 PM March 29, 2021

Reasons to be alone by Corinne Young won the 2020 Emerging Women Painter Prize - Credit: Courtesy Ecclestone Art

Dame Emma Thompson is once again sponsoring the Holly Bush Emerging Woman Painter Prize to help boost the careers of female artists.

The award has been championing UK based painters since 2017, hoping to "correct the imbalance in the art world" which sees women under represented in major roles, exhibited less than men, and selling their work for less than male artists.

Winners receive cash prizes with the top entries displayed at Burgh House Hampstead.

New for 2021 is a sculpture prize founded by former Highgate artist Frances Segelman, who has sculpted a range of public figures from Boris Johnson to The Queen.

Sue Ecclestone, Founder of the Holly Bush Emerging Woman Painter Prize, said she was delighted the Lady Petchey Sculpture Prize has been added to the awards.

"After such a difficult 2020, the support of Lady Petchey is a real bonus for this women’s art prize. Lady Petchey, or Frances Segelman as she is known in the artworld, is a renowned sculptor who has modelled the features of a stellar cast list including the Royal Family. Lady Petchey and her husband Sir Jack, share a spirit of generosity and support numerous charities as well as heading the Jack Petchey Foundation."

Lady Petchey added: "As a self taught sculptor I know just how challenging it can be to succeed, and I hope this prize will encourage and inspire the next generation of women sculptors."

The 2020 prize went ahead despite pandemic restrictions, adding five new award categories and generating a bumper number of entries.

"I think the artists relished having something to focus on and a purpose to work towards," said Sue Ecclestone.

Winner of the £1500 Women In Art Fair award was Devon-based artist Corinne Young who had the chance to exhibit her work at Zebra One Gallery in Hampstead and The Art Space Islington.

Dame Emma Thompson - Credit: Nick Haddow

In addition to West Hampstead resident Dame Emma and Hampstead pub The Holly Bush, the awards are sponsored by Art suppliers Cass Art and the Mall Galleries The 2021 prize is now open, with the deadline for entries June. The entry fee is £15 for up to 2 works https://www.hollybushpaintingprize.com/











