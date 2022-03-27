Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Heath playground reopens

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 3:33 PM March 27, 2022
Playground in early spring on a bright sunny day with swings and a park bench

East Heath children's playground reopened this morning. - Credit: City of London Corporation

A play area on Hampstead Heath reopened this morning after it was refurbished. 

City of London Corporation, which manages the Heath, announced this morning that following improvements, the East Heath playground reopened at 9am on Sunday, March 27.

The governing body tweeted: "We're delighted to announce that the new improved play area at East Heath will be reopening at 9am on Sunday. We hope you love the new play equipment."

This project has been funded by Hampstead Town Local Community Infrastructure Levy, the City of London and Pilgrim's to Willoughby Residents Association.

