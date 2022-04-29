Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Downton Abbey cast raise funds for Kiln Theatre with film screening

Bridget Galton

Published: 10:51 AM April 29, 2022
Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter

Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter - Credit: PA

Downton Abbey butler Carson will be joined by its cast and creators to raise money for the Kiln Theatre.

West Hampstead actor Jim Carter is married to Imelda Staunton, who plays Lady Maud Bagshaw in the forthcoming movie Downton Abbey: A New Era, and is also the latest actor to play The Queen in The Crown.

The couple will host a Q&A and screening at the Kilburn High Road arts centre on May 8  with, among others, Sophie McShera, who plays Daisy, and producer Liz Trubridge.

Downton Abbey's Jim Carter

Downton Abbey's Jim Carter - Credit: ITV

The second feature film sees the Crawley family on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager Countess' newly inherited villa, while back at Downton, Lady Mary supervises a film shoot.

All proceeds will go to Kiln Theatre's core fund so it can continue to make theatre for all.

Jim Carter said: “I'm delighted to be returning to Kiln Cinema to host a screening of the new Downton Abbey film. I'll be joined by several members of the cast, this will give Downton fans a wonderful opportunity to question their favourite characters in person. It'll be a great event."

Bookings from Kiln Theatre box office 020 7328 1000. Visit kilntheatre.com/

Film
Charity Fundraiser
Kilburn News
West Hampstead News
North London News

