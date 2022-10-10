Deaf ravers rock the Roundhouse

Deaf artists headlined Friday's Roundhouse Rising Festival with a rave featuring sign language and a vibrating dance floor.

DJ Chinaman and MC Geezer performed at the Chalk Farm venue as part of the four-day showcase of diverse musical talent.

The duo belong to Deaf Rave, a musical collective that runs events and workshops for deaf people who want to enjoy music.

DJ Chinaman, aka Troi Lee, founded it in 2003 after a bouncer refused him entry to a nightclub for being deaf. Over twenty years they have hosted hundreds of events, using a mix of heavy bass, vocals, and sign language so that deaf people can enjoy the music.

Friday’s show featured ‘Beat Blocks’, a flooring system that vibrated in sync with the music.

The beat blocks haptic flooring system vibrates in sync to the music - Credit: Fin Strathern

The audience enjoyed a selection of bassline and drum and bass tracks including Geezer’s newest EP, ‘W.Y.S!? (What You Say!?) Peter Abraham, who signed throughout the event, said: “The great thing about Deaf Rave is they give deaf people who have never experienced the vibe of a rave all the feelings of joy and euphoria that come with that."

As well as hosting events, Troi and Geezer use Deaf Rave as a platform to raise awareness for the deaf community.

“I see MC Geezer and myself as being at the forefront of the deaf community in music, so we go to hearing events to build bridges between our community and others,” said Troi.

“Our goal is to elevate deaf people to go into the music scene and perform their own music. We want the next generation to be inspired by what we do and carry it on,” Geezer added.

Deaf Rave workshops - Credit: Courtesy of Deaf Rave

Deaf Rave even run DJ taster sessions for deaf children so they can make their own music.

“Deaf children are often excluded from music lessons in mainstream education. We’re really focused on getting into schools and changing that mindset with our workshops,” said Troi.

Roundhouse Rising began in 2011 to showcase diverse talent and emerging artists with past performers including Little Simz and Kojey Radical. This year’s festival partnered with VICE UK and featured events from BBC Music Introducing, DJ group RISEN, and feminist community shesaid.so.

https://www.deafrave.com/