Festive events and fun days out in north London this weekend

With the festive season in full swing, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to things to do across north London - even with tighter Covid restrictions in place.

This week's round-up has the lot; from Christmas shopping to Christmas theatre, festive skating and puppet shows.

Mark Gatiss stars as Jacob Marley in his own retelling of Dickens’ classic winter ghost story, A Christmas Carol at Alexandra Palace - Credit: Alexandra Palace Theatre

A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story

Where: Alexandra Palace Theatre, Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, N22 7AY

When: Performances run at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday December 18 and 1.30pm and 6pm on Sunday December 19.

Olivier award-winner Mark Gatiss stars as Jacob Marley in his own retelling of Dickens’ classic winter ghost story, alongside The Crown actor, Nicholas Farrell, as Scrooge.

A retake on Dickens’ classic winter ghost story, it has some scary special effects, and is suitable for over eights.

Visitors aged 18 and over must be able to demonstrate their Covid-19 status to enter the theatre, and those aged 11 and over are required to wear a face covering when inside the theatre unless medically exempt.

The show runs until January 9, 2022.

See alexandrapalace.com/theatre/whats-on/.

A Christmas Carol at Alexandra Palace Theatre - Credit: Alexandra Palace Theatre





African Caribbean Winter Market

Where: The Grange, Neasden, NW10 1QB

When: Saturday December 18 / Noon-7pm

Support local artisan businesses and buy unique handcrafted gifts at the indoor shopping experience in Neasden.

Organised by the bookshop Book and Kulture, there is also entertainment lined up, alongside a raffle and book signings with author Wendy Shearer.

Gifts on sale include diverse books, handmade toys, stationary and gift wrap and jewellery.

Also signing books on the day will be 16-year-old Elijah Frederick, launching his second book, Shifted Code: Hacked.

Face masks will be required unless exempt.

The Little Angel Theatre in Dagmar Passage - Credit: Ellie Kurttz

The Storm Whale is showing at the Little Angel Theatre - Credit: Pocklington Arts Centre/ www.northedgephotography.co.uk

Puppet shows at the Little Angel

Where: Little Angel Theatre, 14 Dagmar Passage, N1 2DN

When: The Storm Whale runs at 10.30am, 1.30pm and 3.45pm on Saturday December 18 and Sunday December 19

There may be a Castle runs at 10.30am and 2pm on Saturday and 11am and 2.30pm on Sunday.

There are two shows running this festive season at the Little Angel Theatre.

The Storm Whale is for children aged from four to eight, and is based on the books by Benji Davies about friendship, love and courage.

They recount the tale of Noi who lives with his dad and their six cats by the sea, and how he rescues a little whale that washed up on the beach during a storm.

There May be a Castle, for children aged over seven, is a story about love, loss and the power of the imagination.

Based on a book from award-winning writer Piers Torday, it tells the tale of a young boy called Mouse Mallory.

Tickets for both shows cost £14 for adults and £12 for children.

See littleangeltheatre.com/.

The Storm Whale is showing at the Little Angel - Credit: Pocklington Arts Centre/ www.northedgephotography.co.uk

Christmas Skating sessions

Where: Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, N22 7AY

When: Saturday December 18 and Sunday December 19 / Normal skating sessions from 11am to 4.30pm

Both days / Join the Club de Fromage Disco at 7pm

Enjoy whizzing around the rink to your favourite Christmas tunes, before indulging in mulled wine, gingerbread hot chocolate, and mince pies in the café.

Normal skate sessions cost £9.50 for adults and £8.50 for under 15s; £34.40 for a family.

Club de Fromage costs £12.

See Clubdefromage.com.

Club de Fromage on Ice will bring a selection of pop and Christmas hits to hour-and-a-half long skating sessions at Alexandra Palace - Credit: Club de Fromage

Explore Christmas Past

Where: Museum of the Home, 136 Kingsland Road, E2 8EA

When: Saturday December 18 and Sunday December 19 / 10am to 5pm

Find out where Boxing Day got its name and why the Christmas tree first appeared in our homes at this exhibition, a showcase in how people have celebrated Christmas over the past 400 years.

You can check out the museum's light exhibition in its Kingsland Road Gardens while you are there.

Tickets are free but must be pre-booked at museumofthehome.org.uk/visit-us/.

‘Constable’s Hampstead’ guided tour

Where: The two-hour walk starts by Whitestone Pond

When: Sunday December 19 / 10am

Join art historian and art critic Estelle Lovatt as she gives a guided tour on ‘Constable’s Hampstead’.

Walk in Constable's footsteps; see the houses where he lived, worked and painted great iconic landscape masterpieces on Hampstead Heath and around Hampstead village, finishing at his family tomb in the local church.

Estelle will tell the story of Constable’s life, his parents, family, wife and children, his dislike of Turner and relationship with the Royal Academy.

The tour is inspired by the Royal Academy ‘Late Constable’ exhibition, and will run until February 13, 2022.

TIckets cost £15. Book at bit.ly/3pX9HBo.