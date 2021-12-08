A day dedicated to Pippi Longstocking features in our round-up of what's on across north London this weekend - Credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

With the festive season in full swing, there's more choice than ever when it comes to things to do across north London.

This week's round-up has the lot; from Christmas crafts to non-Christmas comedy, and everything in between.

Check it out.

Gigless Live - Angel

Where: Angel Comedy Club, 39 Queens Head Street, N1 8NQ

When: Sunday December 12 / 8pm-10pm

The award-winning online stand-up gig hosted by Catherine Bohart and Helen Bauer is going live this weekend.

Comedians Andrew White and Tiff Stevenson - together with surprise guests - will be on hand to make it an evening to remember.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £7.50.

For further information, visit angelcomedy.co.uk/event-detail/gigless-live-12th-dec-the-bill-murray-london-tickets-202112122000/

Winter Arts & Crafts Market - Alperton

Where: 243 Ealing Road, Alperton, HA0 1QL

When: Saturday and Sunday - December 11-12 / 11am-4pm

The Alperton Artists and Canal & River Trust are putting on a Winter Arts & Crafts Market this weekend.

Not only will there be stalls selling homemade gifts and arts & crafts, but a canal trail has been created to entertain the kids.

Entry is free, though there is no parking on site.

The nearest stations are Alperton and Hangar Lane.

For further information, contact AlpertonWinterMarket@gmail.com.

Pippi Longstocking Day - Hoxton

Where: The Museum of the Home, 136 Kingsland Rd, E2 8EA

When: Sunday December 12 / from 10.30am onwards

This day is dedicated to nine-year-old Pippi, who was originally created by author Astrid Lindgren for her daughter during World War Two.

Presented by bestselling children’s author Lauren Child and theatre company Wizard, the day will be broken into two Pippi events.

The first - a storytelling session - will run twice at 10.30am and 2pm, while Lauren will host a Q&A at 12pm.

Both events will having different pricing, including concessions for those who are unwaged.

For further information, visit museumofthehome.org.uk/whats-on/events/meet-pippi-longstocking/

Hampstead Chamber Choir Christmas Concert

Where: Emmanuel Church, West Hampstead, Lyncroft Gardens, NW6 1JU

When: Saturday December 11 / 7.30pm-10.30pm

A night of carols sung by this long-established choir, which is currently made up of some 30 singers.

Tickets cost £12 and £10 for those with a concession, while under 16s go free with an adult.

Tickets available on the door from 7pm.

For further information, visit hampsteadchamberchoir.org/