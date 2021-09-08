Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Days out

Giant installation inspired by Nash's Georgian crescent

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 6:00 PM September 8, 2021   
Crescent

Crescent by Shubha Taparia is on show at the Atlas Business Centre in Brent from September 21. - Credit: Todd White

West Hampstead artist Shubha Taparia has created a huge installation inspired by the recent restoration of Nash's Park Crescent near Regent's Park.

The Central Saint Martins graduate has a fascination with "the everyday" and the urban environment in her practice, which spans photography, performance video, painting, and installation.

Her latest work Crescent goes on show this month at the Atlas Business Centre near Staples Corner and includes photography, film, and a monumental 18x6 metre sculptural installation in which she recreates the vivid scene that she witnessed of the Terrace restoration with scaffolding and wrapping materials theatrically lit up at night.

Behind similar wrapping, visitors can see backlit industrial clutter - ladders, gates, shipping pallets, tubes, grids, netting and boards.

Crescent

Shubha Taparia Crescent - Credit: Todd White

Taparia brings representations of history, power and globalisation to the forefront in works which explore loss, impermanence and the consequences of human action in relation to the willingness to discard shared heritage for an uncertain future.  

Shubha Taparia

Shubha Taparia. Smithfield Street, 2020. Triptych. 122 x 390 cm. Archival C-type print is part of her exhibition at Photo London - Credit: Courtesy Prahlad Bubbar gallery, London.

You may also want to watch:

She says: "I feel that I’ve always been a very positive person and my work has been about change, about transience. How things have very different meaning with the passage of time, and how we survive." 

Crescent runs from September 21 until February 20 at Unit 7, Atlas Business Centre, Oxgate Lane, NW2. Some of Tapria's photographic works feature at Photo London until September 12 courtesy of Prahlad Bubba Gallery.

Shubha Taparia. Silhouette of an Unknown Landscape, 2018. C-type print.

Shubha Taparia. Silhouette of an Unknown Landscape, 2018. C-type print. - Credit: Courtesy of the Artist


Most Read

  1. 1 Giant tortoises slowly move into new home at London Zoo
  2. 2 Three Compasses pub reopens in Hornsey
  3. 3 Jazz time on Hampstead Heath to mark Act's 150th anniversary
  1. 4 Yellow figurines pop up in Crouch End from lorry-driving street artist
  2. 5 'Lobster-like creature' pulled from Hampstead Heath ladies' pond
  3. 6 Sainsbury's pushes back Hampstead High Street opening
  4. 7 Crouch End bar faces closure amid noise dispute with neighbours
  5. 8 Child safeguarding expert wins damages from NHS gender identity clinic
  6. 9 Rosh Hashanah: Communities gather to celebrate Jewish New Year
  7. 10 Muppets creator Jim Henson honoured with Hampstead blue plaque
West Hampstead News
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Old White Bear has been shut for more than seven years

Pubs

Old White Bear to reopen by Christmas – ‘The good news Hampstead needs’

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Camden Inspire will take place around Camden High Street and the canal on September 17 and 18 2021.

Music

Free festival to take over the streets of Camden

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene in West End Lane

Man unwell after report of 'noxious liquid' in West Hampstead

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Fundraiser at which Nowzad Patron Ricky Gervais joined us with Pen Farthing holding the cheque for t

Charity News | Opinion

Letter on Pen Farthing's evacuation from Afghanistan

Reader letter

Logo Icon