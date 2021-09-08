Giant installation inspired by Nash's Georgian crescent

Published: 6:00 PM September 8, 2021

Crescent by Shubha Taparia is on show at the Atlas Business Centre in Brent from September 21. - Credit: Todd White

West Hampstead artist Shubha Taparia has created a huge installation inspired by the recent restoration of Nash's Park Crescent near Regent's Park.

The Central Saint Martins graduate has a fascination with "the everyday" and the urban environment in her practice, which spans photography, performance video, painting, and installation.

Her latest work Crescent goes on show this month at the Atlas Business Centre near Staples Corner and includes photography, film, and a monumental 18x6 metre sculptural installation in which she recreates the vivid scene that she witnessed of the Terrace restoration with scaffolding and wrapping materials theatrically lit up at night.

Behind similar wrapping, visitors can see backlit industrial clutter - ladders, gates, shipping pallets, tubes, grids, netting and boards.

Shubha Taparia Crescent - Credit: Todd White

Taparia brings representations of history, power and globalisation to the forefront in works which explore loss, impermanence and the consequences of human action in relation to the willingness to discard shared heritage for an uncertain future.

Shubha Taparia. Smithfield Street, 2020. Triptych. 122 x 390 cm. Archival C-type print is part of her exhibition at Photo London - Credit: Courtesy Prahlad Bubbar gallery, London.

She says: "I feel that I’ve always been a very positive person and my work has been about change, about transience. How things have very different meaning with the passage of time, and how we survive."

Crescent runs from September 21 until February 20 at Unit 7, Atlas Business Centre, Oxgate Lane, NW2. Some of Tapria's photographic works feature at Photo London until September 12 courtesy of Prahlad Bubba Gallery.

Shubha Taparia. Silhouette of an Unknown Landscape, 2018. C-type print. - Credit: Courtesy of the Artist



