Hogwarts gets a magical festive makeover at Harry Potter studio tour

Bridget Galton

Published: 3:13 PM December 2, 2021
The Great Hall at Hogwarts part of The Making of Harry Potter Christmas 2021

The Great Hall at Hogwarts part of Christmas at Hogwarts 2021 at Warner Bros Studio Tour's The Making of Harry Potter outside Watford - Credit: Dan Wong Photography

The Great Hall at Hogwarts is dressed for Christmas with wreaths, garlands and puddings which magically catch fire.

The folks at the Warner Bros Studio Tour where they made the blockbuster Harry Potter films have outdone themselves with the annual festive makeover; from Hagrid's frost-bedecked hut, to flakes swirling around the Knight Bus, and footprints in the snow in Diagon Alley.

Many of the exhibits of original props, sets and costumes at the Hertfordshire attraction lend themselves to a wintry wave of the wand. The spread for the Yule Ball in The Goblet of Fire, stockings laid out in the Gryffindor dormitory, and an animatronic Hippogriff in the Forbidden Forest which is carpeted with prop snow.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hogwarts in the Snow 2021 Watford, Herts

Warner Bros. Studio Tour The Making of Harry Potter and the stunning Hogwarts castle model covered in snow, ready for visitors to admire Christmas 2021 - Credit: Tim Anderson

Of course all the usual attractions are also there. A short film introduces visitors to the experience, but the real wonder is wandering around the interactive exhibits. From Professor Snape's potion class with bubbling concoctions, to riding a broomstick with green screen and boarding the Hogwarts Express - the real tender used in the films, as well as a carriage where the landscape whizzes past your window.

The Weasley's blue Ford Anglia gets two outings; one you can sit in, another shows how they filmed its destruction by a tree. The most recent exhibit is the jaw-dropping set for Gringotts Wizarding Bank and vault, followed by the terrifying recreation of its destruction complete with hologram dragon.

The Great Hall dressed for Christmas at Warner Bros Studio Tour The Making of Harry Potter

The Great Hall dressed for Christmas at Warner Bros Studio Tour The Making of Harry Potter - Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros Studio Tour

The final exhibit casts the scale model of the school of witchcraft and wizardry as a winter wonderland, and there's even a Hogwarts in the Snow shop selling beautiful tree decorations. By the time you leave you'll be clutching a few baubles and have the Harry Potter theme tune firmly lodged in your head.

Hogwarts in the Snow runs until January 15.


