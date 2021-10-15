Top spooky Halloween events in Hampstead and Highgate

Published: 4:02 PM October 15, 2021

Halloween Spooky Show at Lauderdale House, Highgate

Directed by Highgate writer and performer Tim McArthur, this family show is panto meets Halloween as the White Witch and Hedgehog mother try to defeat the wicked power-crazed King Goblin and stop him from killing the magical forest. Spooky clowns, dancing skeletons and a few friendly animals should keep kids entertained from October 27-29 at 5.30, 6.30 and 7.30pm.

Last year's Halloween play was performed on the Tea Lawn at Lauderdale House. Picture: Katherine Ives - Credit: Archant

Haunted Hampstead Halloween Pub Crawl

A Covid-safe way to celebrate Halloween, Peculiar London's tour from The Old Bull and Bush to The William IV is one part Horrible Histories, two parts immersive theatre, with a pub or three thrown in for good measure. Explore Hampstead's winding atmospheric lanes and take a stroll on the Heath after dark as you hear how it was once a haunt for highwaymen and thieves.

Sacred Gin - Credit: Archant

Learn about the poor souls who met their fate as illegal autopsy victims and the scandalous tales of local artists and writers and get a chance to join Lord Byron's ancient drinking society with a free tipple courtesy of Highgate distillery Sacred Gin. Fancy dress isn't mandatory but is encouraged. October 15-31 at 6.30pm.

Monster Mash Halloween Bash, Jim's Pitch, NW3.

A family Halloween Party and alternative to trick or treating, this event raises awareness and funds to bring sports back to a patch of ground near Belsize Park. Proceeds from the £5 tickets go towards renovating the space into an inclusive community recreation ground. BBQ, cauldrons of sweets, drinks, fancy dress competition, face painting, a Zombie Castle and slide, arts and Crafts, and spooky themed music with live performances. Starts 4pm October 31 at Woodland Walk NW3 2BY.

La Fiesta Halloween Special El Día de Los Muertos Gabeto, Stables Market.

Crack out your favourite Halloween outfit and enjoy a night with in-house DJ Jose Luis and the best of Reggaeton with hits from Becky G, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, and Shakira. Sing-along, dance, drink and party at this Camden Town night with many 50 percent discounts offered to London's students. 10am till 3am October 29. Gabeto Chalk Farm Road.

Halloween Craft Session, Priory Park Pavilion, Crouch End.

Running from 1-2.30pm on Wednesday October 27, the session is led by Jordana Charyk in the pavilion or outside if the weather allows. Aimed at 4-8-year-olds, it should get youngsters in the mood for trick or treating with mask making, painting a pumpkin, decorating a wand and a little surprise in a fizzing potion. All materials are included, and grown-ups are welcome to join the fun. Fancy dress welcome although you may get a bit messy.

Painting pumpkins works for all ages: younger children can create works of abstract pumpkin art. Photo credit: Mirza Asad Baig - Credit: Archant

Scary Treasure Hunt, Kilburn Grange Park, NW6

Pumpkins, games, fancy dress prizes and hunt the eyeball are on the bill at this family friendly Halloween event organised by Community Champions Kilburn and The Friends of Grange Park. Running from 2-4pm on October 30th, there's a special award for best recycled costume.

Halloween is all about dressing up - Credit: Archant



