Top days out in North London this weekend

Published: 5:22 PM September 2, 2021

Camden Town Brewery Tank Party, September 4 and 5.

The annual tank party returns bigger than ever with two days of celebration in Wilkin Street Mews, NW5. A £15 ticket buys three drink tokens to enjoy fresh unfiltered beer poured straight from the tanks at the outfit's original brewery. With live music, DJs, workshops and family entertainment, plus unfiltered Hells Lager and Pale Ale, there are three bars plus a newly renovated beer hall, local street food vendors and - new for this year - a banquet helmed by chef Theo Randall with a three course meal paired with beer for £65 including burrata, roast porchetta and tiramisu.

Camden Town Brewery's Tank Party - Credit: Supplied

https://www.camdentownbrewery.com/tankpartytour/

International Festival of Seeds, Omved Gardens, Highgate, September 4.

Omved Gardens - Credit: Archant

Growing food and saving seeds is vital for a healthy planet, and the exhibition space and green oasis is celebrating the power of seeds from 10-4pm with activities including a seedball making workshop for 6-12 year olds to create their own wildflower bomb, Seed Saving workshops with Vicky Chown and Sonia Rego including a tour of the kitchen garden, music from London Bengali band Khiyo, a workshop on preserving salting and pickling the gardens' homegrown produce with Jo Marchandise, and a seed saving seminar film and Q&A. Free entry but sessions cost around £4-£5 per person. Donations encouraged to the Jeevika Development Society in West Bengal which supports livelihoods in sustainable agriculture.

https://www.omvedgardens.com/

Pop-up Prom, Waterlow Park, Highgate, September 5.

The Swing Rhythms Trio play Waterlow Park on September 5 - Credit: Supplied

The Swing Rhythms Trio take you back to the 40s with the music of Charlie Parker and The Andrew's Sisters. Throw in some pop songs with a vintage jazzy twist, and the gorgeous setting of the park's North Pavilion (near Sir Sydney Waterlow's statue) and this free afternoon concert should get toes tapping. Featuring Tom Belin on sax, Ian Mayes on guitar, and Richard Carter on drums, the Chichester University music graduates are part of a the programme organised by the Friends of Waterlow Park. Running from 3 to 4pm on Sundays, the last two dates are folk singer and bassist Thom Ashworth on September 12 and Trad for London Irish Ceilidh Band on September 19.

And further afield.. At Home Farm hosts the Nice N Spiky Comedy Club on the Aldenham Estate, September 5.

Home Farm's stage - Credit: Edu Hawkins

The fabulous line up for his 2pm show includes Shappi Khorsandi (Radio 4), Simon Brodkin (Live at the Apollo), Matt Richardson (X Factor Live) and Esther Manito. (ITV Stand up Sketch Show) 18s and over can laugh their socks off under a magical forest canopy, set in 150 acres of woodland, easily accessible from Stanmore Station at the end of the Jubilee Line.Tickets £19.50 per person.

https://www.athomefarm.live/comedy











































