Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Days out

Review

The Two Character Play: Hampstead Theatre

Logo Icon

Caroline David

Published: 10:20 AM July 28, 2021   
The Two Character Play, Kate O’Flynn, Zubin Varla at Hampstead Theatre

The Two Character Play, Kate O’Flynn, Zubin Varla at Hampstead Theatre - Credit: Marc Brenner

‘The very heart of my life’ is how Tennessee Williams described this haunting, dreamlike play.

An avowedly experimental work, Williams chose Hampstead Theatre for the 1967 premiere. Over fifty years later, director Sam Yates gives it a bold, absorbing revival.

Felice [Zubin Varla] and sister Clare [Kate O’Flynn] present themselves as actors on tour, seemingly abandoned by their colleagues. As the pair decide to stage a play from their repertoire, it becomes clear their meta-theatrics are born of the trauma of witnessing their parents’ violent deaths.

The squabbling siblings barely leave the house and endlessly rework memories of childhood: their nagging southern mother chastising their quack-mystic father; family trips to the Gulf coast; a hostile neighbour firing stones. Williams’ later-life was consumed with addictions, and he continued to orbit his beloved sister’s ever-deteriorating mental health.

The Two Character Play, Kate O’Flynn

The Two Character Play, Kate O’Flynn - Credit: Marc Brenner

This play shows the playwright striving to find a theatrical form that better reflects the spiral of his personal life - and it's not an easy ride. Yates finds inventive solutions to the challenges of staging it: microphones identify rare moments of public interaction – phoning Reverend Wiley for help, the painful exchanges with Mr Grossman who refuses to yield their parents’ life insurance; delicate black and white projections of Clare dancing as a little girl.

You may also want to watch:

The messiness on stage – a flimsy domestic set, a tape deck, stage lights, underline the many layers. There’s a dizzying amount of theatrical game-playing: a witty second-half opener as the pair gaze out through a mocked up window frame; Clare’s action of hitting a C-sharp on the piano whenever one of them needs a scene change if memories become too painful; Clare dragging the doorframe with her when her agoraphobia mounts.

The Two Character Play

The Two Character Play L-R Kate O’Flynn, Zubin Varla - Credit: Marc Brenner

The performances have to be precise and both are exceptional: O’Flynn transforms from overbearing schoolmarm to romantic heroine to languorous southern belle, while hollow-eyed Varla stalks the stage like a clown experiencing an existential crisis.

Most Read

  1. 1 North London floods return – with South End Green deluged again
  2. 2 Tottenham squad is slowly taking shape but uncertainty remains
  3. 3 'Body blow': Crouch End NatWest bank to close
  1. 4 Haverstock Hill cycle lanes set for approval by Camden Council – again
  2. 5 Historic Archway site set for major housing development after land sale
  3. 6 Source Bulk Foods health store opens in Crouch End
  4. 7 'The council thought asking your view is unnecessary'
  5. 8 Arsenal complete signing of Norweigan midfielder Frida Maanum
  6. 9 Call for answers after flood 'destroyed parents' love letters and vinyl records'
  7. 10 'No one should be aiming to breathe air that is only just legal'

Whimsical Italian songs and tender bubble-blowing memories give way to a nightmarish sequence edited like a horror film. Clare’s earlier reference to themselves as ‘gentle people’ brings home the poignant personal tragedy behind the inspiration. 4/5 stars.


Theatre
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teriy Keys in the rear garden of 141 Station Road

Investigations | Special Report

Haringey Council launches investigation into land deal with rapper

Charles Thomson

person
The City viewed from the top of Parliament Hill, Hampstead Heath

Days Out Guide

5 great places in north London to get away from the summer crowds

Benjamin Salmon

Logo Icon
Arnaud Manaka faces four years in prison for drug dealing

Crime

£5,000 of crack cocaine and heroin found in Hampstead home

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Groove Armada headlining Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 at Alexandra Palace

Music | Gallery

'The euphoria felt like the Summer of Love' – Kaleidoscope at Ally Pally

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon