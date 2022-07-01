Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Free beach returns to Finchley Road for the summer

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 2:52 PM July 1, 2022
The Beach at JW3 returns on July 3 with free interactive activities for children

The Beach at JW3 returns on July 3, with free interactive activities for children - Credit: Flix'n'Pix

Those unable to go abroad or visit the coast this summer can instead head to the beach in Finchley Road.

From 2pm on Sunday (July 3), until September 4, the JW3 piazza will be transformed into a city beach with sand, deckchairs, and an inbuilt paddling pool.

On  Mondays and Wednesdays parents with children aged up to four can visit the Beach Club, a free, interactive, and creative beach experience that includes crafts, singing and yoga.

The Beach at JW3 has a backdrop of Tel Aviv for a true getaway feeling

The Beach at JW3 has a backdrop of Tel Aviv for a true getaway feeling - Credit: Flix'n'Pix

JW3's indoor café will be providing a selection of hot meals, salads, desserts, hot and cold drinks.

People are asked not to bring their own food – but to bring their buckets and spades.

Relax at the Beach at JW3 which includes a giant in-built paddling pool

Relax at the Beach at JW3 which includes a giant in-built paddling pool - Credit: JW3

Entry is free and open to all. Visitors are asked to check the website for any closures and timings.

The beach is open on Sundays to Thursdays from 10am until 8pm, on Fridays from 10am until 4pm and it is closed on Saturday (Shabbat).

On July 4 and 6, the beach will be open from 5pm due to private functions. 

Visit www.jw3.org.uk/beach

Finchley Road News
Swiss Cottage News
Camden News

