Free beach returns to Finchley Road for the summer
- Credit: Flix'n'Pix
Those unable to go abroad or visit the coast this summer can instead head to the beach in Finchley Road.
From 2pm on Sunday (July 3), until September 4, the JW3 piazza will be transformed into a city beach with sand, deckchairs, and an inbuilt paddling pool.
On Mondays and Wednesdays parents with children aged up to four can visit the Beach Club, a free, interactive, and creative beach experience that includes crafts, singing and yoga.
JW3's indoor café will be providing a selection of hot meals, salads, desserts, hot and cold drinks.
People are asked not to bring their own food – but to bring their buckets and spades.
Entry is free and open to all. Visitors are asked to check the website for any closures and timings.
The beach is open on Sundays to Thursdays from 10am until 8pm, on Fridays from 10am until 4pm and it is closed on Saturday (Shabbat).
On July 4 and 6, the beach will be open from 5pm due to private functions.
Visit www.jw3.org.uk/beach