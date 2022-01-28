Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Days out

Artist with autism gets purr of approval from Grayson Perry

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 10:22 AM January 28, 2022
Cat with yellow eyes on pink background

Cat with yellow eyes on pink background - Credit: Rebekah Gavra

When Grayson Perry tweets about loving your work, then you know you are onto something.

Temple Fortune artist Rebekah Gavra's engaging, vibrant, images offer an insight into her world as a person with autism.

Her greatest wish is to contribute to society, but as mum Ruth Miller admits "it's far from easy". And they were both delighted when Islington-based Perry tweeted to thank Rebekah for her "great cat paintings for my mugs and bags". 

"I was amazed and very happy that Grayson liked my art, he is a lovely kind man," she said.

Artist Grayson Perry tweeted about Rebekah's work

Artist Grayson Perry tweeted about Rebekah's work - Credit: Supplied

"Painting is my favourite thing to do. I have always found it easier to express my feelings in my paintings than to speak words and language with people. It may have something to do with my Asberger's. I find painting very relaxing and positive and when I paint, I can show how I feel about the world I'm living in."

Rebekah adds: "Changes are tricky to manage and make me very anxious and worried. Noises and sudden sounds cause me sensory overload and scare me but I have learned to cope with these really well."

Cat with blue eyes

Blue Eyed Cat on a Green Background - Credit: Rebekah Gavra

Working between north London and Ruth's Dorset home, Rebekah loves using primary colours "because they are bright, cheerful, retro, harsh and funky". 

Most Read

  1. 1 Seven north London gastropubs voted best in UK
  2. 2 Mum's Balenciaga handbag 'mistakenly' sold by RSPCA charity shop
  3. 3 Boy, 14, charged following Harringay Sainsbury's stabbing
  1. 4 Highgate School abuse: Staff had to 'shake themselves out of complacency'
  2. 5 Colourful Crouch End bollards to get a repaint due to 'safety' concerns
  3. 6 Boy, 15, rushed to hospital after stabbing in Harringay Sainsbury's carpark
  4. 7 'Cover-up': Council withheld evidence from watchdog 'behind leader's back'
  5. 8 Holocaust Memorial Day: Hampstead pupils in Stoppard drama
  6. 9 Care home opposite Kenwood labelled 'gross overdevelopment'
  7. 10 Highgate School to overhaul safeguarding after sexual abuse review

"I like acrylic paints, watercolour, sometimes combined with pencil and even felt-tip to add shape and detail. I love to paint cats with striking eyes, as well as flowers and animals, rats and rodents and fairy-tale pictures for children."

Her interest in art was sparked by the work of Leonardo Da Vinci, Francis Bacon and Rembrandt: "I love his self-portrait in Kenwood house which I used to visit as a child."

Self portrait

Self portrait - Credit: Rebekah Gavra

Her hope for the future is to earn a living from her artwork as a "well known fine artist" or textile and homeware designer: "To sell it all over the world and see my art printed on lots of things like blankets, curtains, wallpaper, pillows, clothes, sofas."

Buy Rebekah's work at www.redbubble.com/people/RuthlauraMiller or get in touch via ruthleoramiller@gmail.com

Arts & Culture
Golders Green News
North London News
Barnet News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Park Avenue Haringey

The most expensive homes sold in Haringey in November 2021 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Jemal Ebrahim

London Live News

Seven Sisters stabbing: Three jailed over Green Lanes gang killing

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Aaron Kossoff (head baker) outside at Kossoffâ€™s 259 Kentish Town Road

Food and Drink

'We're proud of what we do': Kossoffs celebrates six months in Kentish Town

Hamish Hallett

Logo Icon
Rowley Way in South Hampstead, where a 15-year-old boy was stabbed

London Live News

Air ambulance mobilised as boy, 15, knifed in South Hampstead

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon