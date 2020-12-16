Suzie skews everyday life
- Credit: Suzie Larke
A photographic exhibition opening at Kentish Town Health Centre uses 'magical realism' to visualise the inner experience of mental health struggle.
Unseen, by Cardiff-based visual artist and photographer Suzie Larke, may provoke double takes when it runs in the Free Space Project in Bartholomew Road from Jan 20.
Larke has used conceptual photography to depict the mental health experiences of a group of 15 participants, digitally stitching together photographs to construct a single 'untampered' image which skews the everyday.
She hopes that finding a visual language to express their personal - often hidden - experiences will be empowering. And by engaging audiences, she aims to boost awareness and debate around mental wellbeing, inspiring the notion that we all strugggle but we can overcome it.
"I’m interested in making images that challenge our notion of reality, exploring the interplay between the possible and impossible," says Larke. "Collaborating with a group of co-creators, each participant chooses the concept and location, then using my skills as an artist and photographer I enable them to realise their vision within an image."
The Free Space project is a pioneering charity which aims to relieve metal and physical suffering through the use of the arts and holistic care. Unseen runs from January 20, 2021.
https://www.freespaceproject.org/
