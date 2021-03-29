Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Summer art trail around Ally Pally gets a Mayoral boost

Bridget Galton

Published: 5:28 PM March 29, 2021   
Muswell Hill artist Rosha Nutt is co-organising the Artist's Walk around Alexandra Palace

Community-spirited creatives are organising an art trail around Alexandra Palace and its grounds this summer to showcase work by local artists.

The Artists Walk has won financial backing from the the Mayor of London's Make London Campaign and organisers are now crowdfunding to commission works around the Muswell Hill Landmark.

Running from July to October, the project will include a group show at Alexandra Palace.

Last November, Muswell Hill artist Rosha Nutt worked with arts marketeer Holly Collier to run a public art trail in response to the cancellation of events and exhibitions. In what was a "difficult year for artists" it was a chance to display work in their windows - with the trail plotted on a Google Map for locked-down Londoners to follow on their daily walks.

"Artists have been hard hit by the pandemic, and the opportunities to show work have been few," said Rosha. "But many made sales and the feedback was fantastic."

Ursula Kellett was one of the artists who displayed work in November's Artist's trail 

Now the duo are revisiting the scheme this summer. "Art uplifts the spirits so we want to create a covid-safe event  to support Haringey artists by commissioning site specific works and curating a group show at Alexandra Palace. I can't wait to start showcasing some of our wonderful local artists in this amazing setting."

Muswell Hill artist Ben Wilson, known as the 'chewing gum artist' for his intricate paintings on tiny patches of gum, and sculptor Julia Clarke, who uses organic materials in her work, will contribute artworks as well as working with Ally Pally's Young People's Programming Team (YPPT) to provide mentoring opportunities.

"We are continuing to crowdfund as the more money we raise, the more artists we can commission to create a vibrant art trail that the whole community can enjoy," added Rocha.

The Artists Walk is also seeking volunteers to help with marketing, social media and the website.

Donate to the project at https://www.spacehive.com/alexandrapalace

