Hampstead gallery reopens with stunning landscapes

Bridget Galton

Published: 4:08 PM April 8, 2021   
Storm by Simon Garden is on show at Catto Gallery in Heath Street

Storm by Simon Garden is on show at Catto Gallery in Heath Street - Credit: Catto Gallery/Simon Garden

Hampstead's Catto Gallery reopens its doors after lockdown on Monday (April 12) with an uplifting solo show by artist Simon Garden.

Garden's beautiful dreamlike landscapes and humorous figures have both an atmosphere of mystery and an enchanting playfulness.

Fox, smoke, plane by Simon Garden

Fox, smoke, plane by Simon Garden - Credit: Simon Garden/Catto Gallery

The artist, who has exhibited often at the Royal Academy, layers on his paint so the texture becomes part of the composition.

He achieves his subtle, vibrant colours by making his own paint - from a blend of oil, salt, sand and hot water, emulsified, boiled and mixed with dried or liquid pigments.

"Any poetry in these images is about the abstract, the shape and the hue," he says.

Visiting Great Aunt Mable by Simon Garden

Visiting Great Aunt Mable by Simon Garden - Credit: Simon Garden/Catto Gallery

You may also want to watch:

Simon Garden's exhibition runs at Catto Gallery, 100 Heath Street, Hampstead until April 28.

https://cattogallery.co.uk/

