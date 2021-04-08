Hampstead gallery reopens with stunning landscapes
- Credit: Catto Gallery/Simon Garden
Hampstead's Catto Gallery reopens its doors after lockdown on Monday (April 12) with an uplifting solo show by artist Simon Garden.
Garden's beautiful dreamlike landscapes and humorous figures have both an atmosphere of mystery and an enchanting playfulness.
The artist, who has exhibited often at the Royal Academy, layers on his paint so the texture becomes part of the composition.
He achieves his subtle, vibrant colours by making his own paint - from a blend of oil, salt, sand and hot water, emulsified, boiled and mixed with dried or liquid pigments.
"Any poetry in these images is about the abstract, the shape and the hue," he says.
Simon Garden's exhibition runs at Catto Gallery, 100 Heath Street, Hampstead until April 28.
