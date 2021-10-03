Five of the best pumpkin-picking hotspots near London in 2021

Published: 11:06 AM October 3, 2021

Pumpkin season has kicked off and it’s found a place in the hearts of Londoners. Pumpkin picking is not just for Halloween – it’s a great way to spend a day out.

For an authentic picking experience, all you need is a pair of wellies, a wheelbarrow, and to head to a large field with a varied selection.

With practice you can learn to tell the difference between pumpkins that are good for carving and those for eating. How about a tasty, warm curry?

1.Grow your own – Kentish Town City Farm

Kentish Town City Farm, the UK’s first city farm, is more than just a farm – it’s a community hub that has served London for 50 years.

It doesn't do pumpkin picking but if you think you’ve got green fingers, the team will help you grow your own pumpkin, even providing a free bag of compost.

The farm is at Cressfield Close, off Grafton Rd, and visit ktcityfarm.org.uk for details and bookings.

2. Pumpkin picking at The Pop Up Farm, St. Albans

Pumpkins being loaded into a wheel barrow at The Pop Up Farm - Credit: Pop Up Farm

For a family experience, pop to The Pop Up Farm in St Albans, near London. It’s family run and family friendly. Take delight in the amazing array of pumpkins and squashes on view before picking your own.

It’s got easy access to parking and a friendly, open vibe. However, be prepared to wear wellies and bring seat coverings, if you don’t want your car covered in mud.

The Pop Up Farm is at Junction 9 of the M1. www.thepopupfarm.co.uk for bookings and details.

3. Pumpkin Forest at Christmas Tree Farm, Essex

If you need to find a pumpkin, this is the place to go. Pick your bright orange beauty in the pumpkin forest in the Essex countryside.

There is a host of bright pumpkins, squash and gourds to choose from.

The farm, which also has Christmas tree picking coming up, is at Woodham Road (Old Road) Battlesbridge, Wickford.

Visit www.hurleysfarm.co.uk for bookings and details.

4. Night-time picking at Hatters Farm, Bishops Stortford

Pumpkin pickers show their selection at Hatters Farm - Credit: Ross McGowan

Hatter’s Farm is pumpkin pickers' paradise. Bring your torch to soak up the spooky atmosphere under the moonlit sky because pickers come both day and night.

If you're feeling lucky, there’s a chance to join the pumpkin-picking competition.

You’ll be safe from the rain whilst picking inside the plastic covered tunnels, but it can get muddy.

Book in advance by visiting www.hattersfarmpumpkins.co.uk

5. Pick your own at at Lower Ladysden Farm, Kent

Pumpkins and squash in the grass at Lower Ladysden Farm - Credit: Suzie Kember

Lower Ladysden is a popular pick-your-own farm and is only an hour by train from London. Enjoy the scenery and the picturesque village of Goudhurst.

Its award-winning farm shop sells fresh veg to go with your choice of pumpkin, and picking season runs throughout October.

Visit www.lowerladysden.co.uk for full details and bookings.