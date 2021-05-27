Popular Primrose Hill art trail returns for 2021

Published: 9:13 AM May 27, 2021

The Primrose Hill Art Trail is run by the Primrose Hill Community Association and takes place on June 13, 2021 - Credit: Supplied

Primrose Hill's popular outdoor art trail is back for a second year with 50 local residents displaying their work in the windows of homes and businesses.

The one-day exhibition organised by the community association, sees professional and amateur artists including broadcaster Andrew Marr show a range of works from painting, photography and sculpture to ceramics and crafting.

One of the displays in the 2020 Primrose Hill Art Trail - Credit: Supplied

Visitors can download a map and follow the trail on June 13 from 2pm-7pm with artists on hand to talk about their work.

Marr, who will be featuring his new work, said: “I’m delighted to be showing this piece in my own street as part

of what should be a thoroughly enjoyable event. The work that the Primrose Hill community association does knits us all together as a village, not just a random collection of urban homes.”

Last year's Primrose Hill Art trail proved a hit with visitors to the area - Credit: Supplied

Chalcot Square is hosting children's hand's on craft activities run by locals Roz Hunter of Sew Much Fun and Jennifer Louise of Art Buddies from 2.30pm – 4.30pm.

One of the displays in the Primrose Hill art trail 2020 - Credit: Supplied

Download the art trail at https://phca.cc/events/primrose-hill-art-trail-2021/



