Popular Primrose Hill art trail returns for 2021

Bridget Galton

Published: 9:13 AM May 27, 2021   
Primrose Hill art trail

The Primrose Hill Art Trail is run by the Primrose Hill Community Association and takes place on June 13, 2021 - Credit: Supplied

Primrose Hill's popular outdoor art trail is back for a second year with 50 local residents displaying their work in the windows of homes and businesses.

The one-day exhibition organised by the community association, sees professional and amateur artists including broadcaster Andrew Marr show a range of works from painting, photography and sculpture to ceramics and crafting.

One of the displays in the 2020 Primrose Hill Art Trail

One of the displays in the 2020 Primrose Hill Art Trail - Credit: Supplied

Visitors can download a map and follow the trail on June 13 from 2pm-7pm with artists on hand to talk about their work.

Marr, who will be featuring his new work, said:  “I’m delighted to be showing this piece in my own street as part
of what should be a thoroughly enjoyable event. The work that the Primrose Hill community association does knits us all together as a village, not just a random collection of urban homes.”

Last year's Primrose Hill Art trail proved a hit with visitors to the area

Last year's Primrose Hill Art trail proved a hit with visitors to the area - Credit: Supplied

Chalcot Square is hosting children's hand's on craft activities run by locals Roz Hunter of Sew Much Fun and Jennifer Louise of Art Buddies from 2.30pm – 4.30pm.

Primrose Hill art trail

One of the displays in the Primrose Hill art trail 2020 - Credit: Supplied

Download the art trail at https://phca.cc/events/primrose-hill-art-trail-2021/

 

Primrose Hill News

