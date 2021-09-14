Primal Scream to play Alexandra Palace Park

Published: 4:17 PM September 14, 2021

Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream who perform their 1991 album Screamadelica in full at the Alexandra Palace Park gig in July 2022. - Credit: PA

Tickets go on sale on Friday for a stomping outdoor Primal Scream gig in the grounds of Alexandra Palace.

The Scottish indie rockers have announced their first headline shows since December 2019, including a July 2022 date at the Muswell Hill landmark.

They will mark the 30th anniversary of their classic album Screamadelica by playing it in full at gigs in London, Glasgow and Manchester. Fans can also expect a selection of greatest hits spanning albums such as ‘XTRMNTR’ and ‘Give Out But Don’t Give Up’ plus an appearance by special guests.

Primal Scream performing at the TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow this month. The trio of headline gigs in July 2022 will be in London, Manchester and Glasgow - Credit: PA

Tickets for the Alexandra Palace Park gig on July 16, 2022 go on general sale at 9am on September 17 from https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/



