Primal Scream to play Alexandra Palace Park
Published: 4:17 PM September 14, 2021
- Credit: PA
Tickets go on sale on Friday for a stomping outdoor Primal Scream gig in the grounds of Alexandra Palace.
The Scottish indie rockers have announced their first headline shows since December 2019, including a July 2022 date at the Muswell Hill landmark.
They will mark the 30th anniversary of their classic album Screamadelica by playing it in full at gigs in London, Glasgow and Manchester. Fans can also expect a selection of greatest hits spanning albums such as ‘XTRMNTR’ and ‘Give Out But Don’t Give Up’ plus an appearance by special guests.
Tickets for the Alexandra Palace Park gig on July 16, 2022 go on general sale at 9am on September 17 from https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/