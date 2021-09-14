Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Days out

Primal Scream to play Alexandra Palace Park

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 4:17 PM September 14, 2021   
Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream performs on the 4 Music stage at the V Festival in Chelmsford, Esse

Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream who perform their 1991 album Screamadelica in full at the Alexandra Palace Park gig in July 2022. - Credit: PA

Tickets go on sale on Friday for a stomping outdoor Primal Scream gig in the grounds of Alexandra Palace.

The Scottish indie rockers have announced their first headline shows since December 2019, including a July 2022 date at the Muswell Hill landmark.

They will mark the 30th anniversary of their classic album Screamadelica by playing it in full at gigs in London, Glasgow and Manchester. Fans can also expect a selection of greatest hits spanning albums such as ‘XTRMNTR’ and ‘Give Out But Don’t Give Up’ plus an appearance by special guests.

Primal Scream performing at the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday

Primal Scream performing at the TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow this month. The trio of headline gigs in July 2022 will be in London, Manchester and Glasgow - Credit: PA

Tickets for the Alexandra Palace Park gig on July 16, 2022 go on general sale at 9am on September 17 from https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/
 
 

You may also want to watch:

Music
Muswell Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kiss the Sky owner Tony Ray with customers from the bar

Crouch End bar petitions to stay open amid dispute with neighbours

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
A woman was taken to hospital after being hit in a police chase in Muswell Hill

Passing moped driver hit and hospitalised in police chase

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
(c) ZSL London Zoo

Giant tortoises slowly move into new home at London Zoo

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Fran Sorapure Headteacher at St Michaelâ€™s Primary School Highgate N6. Pictured with pupils, Joshua

Education News

Former lunchtime supervisor made new Highgate head of school

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon