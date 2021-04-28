Pop up outdoor cinemas at Ally Pally and Hampstead Heath

Published: 2:36 PM April 28, 2021

The Rooftop Film Club is once again running a drive in cinema at Alexandra Palace - Credit: The Rooftop Film Club

With bricks and mortar cinemas like East Finchley's The Phoenix and The Everyman Muswell Hill due to reopen on May 17, movie fans can also enjoy outdoor screenings in pop up venues around north London.

A new drive-in cinema opened on the fifth floor rooftop of Brent Cross Shopping Centre earlier this month with audiences enjoying socially distanced screenings from the comfort of their cars.

The Rooftop Film Club is run by the same folk who gave us drive-in movies at Alexandra Palace last summer. And the good news is that screenings at the Muswell Hill venue are back this summer with a range of films, from romantic classics to Disney animation and new releases such as Minari.

With a food and drink service delivered to the car by waiters on rollerskates, pet friendly screenings, and an 80s themed night with ET and Back to the Future there is something for all the family at both venues.

Drive in cinemas at Brent Cross and Ally Pally offer a food and drink service to the car - Credit: Rooftop Film Club

A Drive In Film Club spokesperson said: “It was a big success last summer at Alexandra Palace and it’s great that we’ve now expanded to new venues. It’s a Covid-safe activity that offers a bit of escapism for viewers. We’ve had a lot of interest and ensured our events are safe and contactless.”

Tickets for Brent Cross and Alexandra Palace from £27.50. https://rooftopfilmclub.com/

Meanwhile Hideaway Cinema will build a pop up screen on Hampstead Heath near the Parliament Hill Lido. Guests will wear wireless headphones, similar to “silent discos” to cut noise for nearby residents, and the programme will include classics such as Grease, Dirty Dancing, La La Land, The Shawshank Redemption and Back To The Future.

Classics like Dirty Dancing are on the programme for outdoor screenings this summer - Credit: Courtesy of Hidden Cinema

The Hampstead programme runs from September 8-12 but Hideaway has other locations throughout the summer including the Honourable Artillery Company in Shoreditch, which opens on May 20 with a screening of Wonder Woman 1984 and continues with both new and vintage films including Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights and The Father starring Anthony Hopkins.

Back to the Future will be screened at pop up cinemas in North London this summer - Credit: Courtesy Hidden Cinema

Hideaway Cinema CEO Jack Denman said, “We know society needs normality and routine after a year like no other. Anguish and pain can only be endured for so long, and we hope to bring a small slice of the freedom unique to the world of film."

https://hideawaycinema.com/







