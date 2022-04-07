As the capital of England, London has always had a huge appeal for visitors from all over the world, with activities to suit everyone, from underground exploration to cultural appreciation and everything in between. Among the places that always attract crowns, there are a number of hidden gems and a little research goes a long way when planning a day out in London.

Whether you are just in London for the day or spending a bit longer exploring the city, there are some places that are definitely worth a visit:

The London Eye

For unrivalled views from the air, a trip on the London Eye is one of the best ways to see everything from the Houses of Parliament and the clock-tower of Big Ben to the Shard and St Paul’s Cathedral. If the weather is good, you can see for up to 40km in every direction and with each trip taking around 30 minutes, you will get plenty of opportunities to spot some of the most impressive sights.

The Tate Modern

As one of the most famous galleries in the UK, and one of the most-visited in the world, the Tate Modern is home to one of the country’s most extensive collections of contemporary art. It sits on the banks of the River Thames in a former Power Station that has now been repurposed to provide gallery space to a wide variety of permanent pieces, with a number of temporary exhibitions that conform to various themes.

Thames Cruise

Running through the heart of the city, the Thames has been an essential part of London life for hundreds of years. Not only does it provide a completely unique vantage point for those visiting the city, but it also offers a different way to travel through the capital in style.

If you want to take a trip down the Thames, there are plenty of ways to do it: a sightseeing tour, where the most interesting places will be pointed out to you; a rib experience which

will see you hurtling through the water at high speeds; or a dining cruise where you will be served a selection of delicious dishes as you drift along, with entertainment laid on as well.





Churchill War Rooms

If you want to go somewhere a little different, then the Churchill War Rooms is a subterranean spot that nobody really knew even existed until the 1980s. It was used for meetings during the war, and when it was no longer needed in 1945, the doors were closed and it was preserved in its current state.





The Royal Exchange

Another attraction that isn’t on every tourist’s itinerary is the Royal Exchange, the first place in London designed for trading stocks. It first opened in 1566 and, despite being destroyed by fire on two separate occasions, it is still open for those that want to enjoy the beautiful architecture and palpable historic significance.

The Sky Garden

For a combination of amazing views and delicious food, the Sky Garden is the place to go for a truly memorable meal. As one of the most iconic new buildings in the city, The Fenchurch Building, better known as the Walkie Talkie, has a choice of restaurants from which you can enjoy unparalleled views of the city while enjoying gourmet food and excellent service.

The West End

With a total of thirty-eight theatres putting on nightly shows in London’s West End, everyone can something that appeals to them. Since the Theatre Royal opened in 1663, visitors have flocked to the area to see performances from some of the most renowned actors throughout history, in shows that have earned international reputations. Whether you are into musicals, comedies, Shakespeare or classic favourites, you can find a show to suit you in the West End. Even if you don’t fancy a night at the theatre, the area is packed with bars and restaurants where you can enjoy people watching and maybe even spot some of the stars celebrating after the shows.

Hippodrome Casino

For visitors that want a little excitement from their visit to the capital, the Hippodrome Casino is housed in one of the capital’s most impressive buildings and offers a truly spectacular night out. With all the games you would expect to see in a traditional casino, players can sit at the card tables, watch the roulette wheel spin, and enjoy great food and entertainment while soaking up the electric atmosphere. The thrill of a live casino experience is one that appeals to players all over the world, and the speed with which technology is advancing has made livestreamed games available to players from the comfort of their own homes. With all the interactivity of playing in a land-based casino, all your favourite games are now available through live casino sites, so you no longer need to take a trip to the capital to have a truly exciting gaming experience.





London has so many things to see and do that anyone can plan a trip that will keep them entertained, inspired, and impressed. Whether you want to drift down the Thames, soaking up the sights and sounds of the capital, or throw yourself into the heart of the hustle and bustle, a day in the capital is a brilliant way to pass the time.