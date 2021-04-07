Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Sir Peter Blake's 'retro pop show' brings touch of magic to Crouch End

Bridget Galton

Published: 11:11 AM April 7, 2021   
Previously unreleased pictures showing artist Sir Peter Blake with his revamped iconic Sgt Pepper al

Sir Peter Blake with his revamped iconic Sgt Pepper album sleeve which pays homage to Liverpool - Credit: PA

Screen prints by the great pop artist Sir Peter Blake will cheer up Crouch End as it emerges from lockdown.

The Peter Blake Retro Pop Show at Jealous North brings together childhood nostalgia and a talent for design and collage that famously graced the sleeve of The Beatles' Sgt Pepper album.

The show aims to bring a dose of optimism as the gallery reopens - including an array of figures in On The Beach who seem to beckon us back to the seaside.

Homage-to-Rauschenberg-IV

Homage-to-Rauschenberg-IV - Credit: Sir Peter Blake

The selection of works were all made between 2003-2012, and include a trilogy featuring Elvis, and a series in homage to American graphic artist Robert Rauschenberg - hailed as a precursor to the Pop Art movement.

American-Trilogy-Black-Diamond-Dust

American-Trilogy-Black-Diamond-Dust - Credit: Sir Peter Blake

A contemporary of David Hockney and RB Kitaj, Sir Peter was a leading figure in the 60s movement, infusing imagery from popular culture into his artworks. He continues to be an influence on the British art scene. Asked why he paints, he once said it was "to make magic," and gallery managers hope the 88-year-old can bring a welcome touch of it to N8.

The Peter Blake Retro Pop Show runs April 12-25 at Jealous  North,  27  Park  Road, Crouch End.

https://www.jealousgallery.com/

