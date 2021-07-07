Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Lauderdale House hosts open air music and comedy

Bridget Galton

Published: 10:20 AM July 7, 2021   
John Etheridge

John Etheridge - Credit: Archant

Six weeks of open air entertainment kick off at Lauderdale House next week with jazz guitar legend John Etheridge.

The socially distanced Tea Lawn sessions follow on from last year's successful Fridays Unlocked at the Highgate arts centre.

All featuring local performers, the July 15 opening night sees Etheridge perform with vocalist Vimala Rowe. On July 22 is a comedy night with Otiz Cannelloni, East Finchley comic Ian Stone, and Eleanor Tiernan. Another Lauderdale Jazz favourite Tina May plays with a trio of musicians on July 29, then on August 5, Highgate comic and broadcaster Matt Richardson hosts a night of laughter with fellow stand ups Stephen Bailey, Mark Simmons, Cally Beaton and Felicity Ward.

East Finchley Comedian Ian Stone author of To Be Someone

East Finchley Comedian Ian Stone author of To Be Someone - Credit: Archant

The series rounds off with klezmer band She’koyokh on August 12, and a musical theatre singalong on August 19 with Lauderdale favourite Tim McArthur.

Tim McArthur in Into the Woods

Tim McArthur in Into the Woods - Credit: Archant

Lauderdale House director Katherine Ives said audiences can picnic from 6.30pm or order a tasty grazing box from the cafe: "The feedback last year, and from the recent Highgate Festival gig has been incredibly positive. It's a great option for anyone nervous about going to performances as everyone is seated outside in a socially distanced square, allowing audiences to relax and enjoy some classy talent. It’s so lovely for us to be able to open up for events which bring some pleasure to our community."

You may also want to watch:

John Etheridge added: "I’m thrilled to be back playing at Lauderdale House. Last year’s concert was an absolute delight and top marks to Katherine and the team for once again making sure this happens. So please come down and see my Trio with the wonderful Vimala Rowe on vocals . It’s going to be special."

John Etheridge and Vimala Rowe debut their "Anthem to the Heath". Picture: Diana von R Photography

John Etheridge and Vimala Rowe debut their "Anthem to the Heath". Picture: Diana von R Photography - Credit: Archant

https://www.lauderdalehouse.org.uk/whats-on/music

