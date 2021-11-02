Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Things to do > Days out

Review

'Night, Mother: Hampstead Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 11:57 AM November 2, 2021
Stockard Channing and Rebecca Night

Stockard Channing and Rebecca Night in 'Night, Mother at Hampstead Theatre - Credit: Marc Brenner

Staged as part of Hampstead Theatre's much delayed 70th anniversary season, Marsha Norman's Pulitzer prize-winning suicide drama received its UK premiere here back in 1985.

But dusting off a downbeat slice of ultra realism during an anxiety-provoking pandemic proves unwise for director Roxana Silbert.

Even with the star wattage of Grease and West Wing star Stockard Channing, this muted two-hander, never really catches fire, and only exerts an emotional pull an hour into its 80 minutes.

Stockard Channing and Rebecca Night as Marsha and Jessie in 'Night, Mother.

Stockard Channing and Rebecca Night as Marsha and Jessie in 'Night, Mother. - Credit: Marc Brenner

In a remote house in the rural US, a co-dependent mother and daughter rattle around discussing bin collection, grocery deliveries and family ties. But the minutiae of domesticity conceals a darker truth. Introverted, epileptic Jessie is planning to shoot herself with her dead father's gun - and her endless lists are instructions for Thelma after her death.

Staged in real-time, this evening of truths and confessions should be unbearably tense, as an increasingly desperate guilt-wracked Thelma begs her grimly-determined daughter not to do it. But here both feel frozen and locked in their entrenched positions - and Ti Green's kitchen-diner set doesn't actually feel lived in.

You may also want to watch:

Channing wrings wry dark humour from a woman whose loveless marriage and life have been a disappointment, yet who still wants to live. While Rebecca Knight's monotone-voiced Jessie is finally moving as she explains why she doesn't want to go on; 'this is how I say no'.

Yet the pair are never allowed a moment of tenderness, and the poignancy that Jessie's explanation of 'Why?' is her final gift to enable Marsha to live on fails to land. 2/5 Stars.


Most Read

  1. 1 Woman injured as car flips opposite Maynard Arms in Crouch End
  2. 2 Family on 'horrendous' toll of living above building site for two years
  3. 3 Kentish Town fire on Halloween sparks warnings about halogen heaters
  1. 4 What Conte must change at Spurs after Nuno sacking
  2. 5 Arrest after swastikas graffitied in Belsize Square
  3. 6 Bernard Marks: Master of the Ham&High crossword
  4. 7 Finsbury Park to stay open at night, with CCTV in use soon
  5. 8 Belsize Park swastika graffiti: Teenager released under investigation
  6. 9 Rape of woman in her 20s in Finsbury Park reported
  7. 10 Hornsey or Muswell Hill? New Co-op ignites turf war
Theatre
Hampstead News
Camden News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The stray snake was rescued by Hampstead Heath rangers

Hampstead Heath

Swimmers find exotic python lurking outside lido

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Curiously Crouch End

Books

Curious Crouch End: From Mrs Hitler to the 'The Hornsey Revolution'

Kat Pirnak

Logo Icon
lewis freeman

Baked to perfection: Dunns rakes in prizes at World Bread Awards

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
xr protesters

Video

Muswell Hill Extinction Rebellion holds protest ahead of COP26

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon