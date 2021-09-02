Free festival to take over the streets of Camden

Published: 12:34 PM September 2, 2021

Camden Inspire will take place around Camden High Street and the canal on September 17 and 18, 2021. - Credit: Supplied

A new street festival in Camden Town will close two roads and feature an indoor art space, stalls, workshops, film screenings and live music.

Taking place over Friday September 17 and Saturday September 18, Camden Inspire festival aims to "reimagine how we use our streets and public spaces," and celebrate the area's community of small businesses.

Camden Open Air Gallery will invite visitors into its new arts space on the High Street, Camden Collective will host film screenings and exhibitions, while surrounding streets will be pedestrianised, hosting food, drink, arts, crafts and an outdoor stage.

During lockdown artists took to the streets of Camden Town to brighten up the shuttered businesses - Credit: Courtesy Camden Open Air Art Gallery

Camden Town has long been known as a hub of creativity and festival organisers hope to shout about its local businesses and creatives. Spread over 17,000 sq ft the event includes 15 traders taking over one road with seating, bars family activities while another will host music and performances.

Georgie Street, Head of Projects at Camden Town Unlimited, who dreamed up the festival, says: "Camden Inspire has always been about celebrating local small businesses, but this year we are taking the opportunity to do something more ambitious. We want to shine a light on the creative independents that make Camden Town such an exciting place to be, while showing how activating our local public realm should be a part of the future of our high streets. We are using this event to highlight the area’s heritage and history, the entrepreneurs who are bringing it back to life, and incredible prospects for the future like the revival of our live music scene and the Camden Highline."

Camden Open Air art gallery has a new space at 216 Camden High Street - Credit: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

Camden Open Air Gallery will be opening the doors of its art space and shop for the first time. During Covid, they harnessed the locked shutters in the area to add colour and vibrancy to the borough. From there the business has expanded and they will be hosting street art workshops and tours of the exhibition.

Exhibition by the Camden Open Air art gallery - Credit: Supplied

Local traders taking part include Ma Petite Jamaica, Lost Boys Pizza, and Think Coffee who will be providing a pop-up tattoo parlour.https://camdeninspire.com/